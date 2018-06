On either side of your part, slip on three duckbill clips in a vertical row (we like Rickycare Rainbow Aluminum Duckbill Clips, $7/6; rickysnyc.com). The bottom one should hover above your ear; allow hair to dry before removing. Not only does this step keep the strands on top of your head smooth ("combating that halo of frizz," she says), but the clips create subtle bends in your hair, enhancing the tousled texture.