This Apple Dessert Is as Instagram-Worthy as It Is Delicious

Made with cornmeal in the crust for added crispness, these crumble-covered treats—the brainchild of Justin Smillie, head chef at N.Y.C.'s casual-chic brasserie Upland—are scandalously yummy. While he recommends reaching for Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apples for the filling, any tart or sweet variety works just as well. Read on for the recipe below, and say hello to your new picture-perfect dinner party dessert.

Individual Apple Crostadas

Makes: 6 crostadas

Active Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours, 15 minutes

Dough Ingredients

1 cup plus 1 tbsp allpurpose flour

3 tbsp fine cornmeal, plus more for dusting

5 tsp granulated sugar

1¼ tsp kosher salt

9 tbsp cold unsalted butter, cubed

3 tbsp plus 1 tsp ice water

Oat Topping Ingredients

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup old-fashioned oats

3 tbsp light brown sugar, lightly packed

1/4 tsp plus 1/8 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp plus 1/8 tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

Apple Filling Ingredients

4 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

1/4 cup plus 3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 tsp all-purpose flour

2 tsp milk

Directions

To make the dough

1. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, blend flour, cornmeal, sugar, and salt on low speed. Add half of the butter; mix on medium speed, about 5 minutes. Add remaining butter; mix until dime-size pieces of butter remain, about 3 minutes. At low speed, drizzle in the water and beat until dough just comes together.

2. Remove dough from bowl. Pat it into a 6-inch round and wrap in plastic. Chill for 1 hour.

To make the oat topping

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Drizzle in melted butter and stir to combine.

4. Spread the mix on a baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until topping is golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool.

To make the apple filling

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and toss together.

To assemble the crostatas

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Dust a work surface with cornmeal. Divide chilled dough into six pieces; shape each into a 2-inch disc and cover with a damp towel. One by one, roll out each disc into a 7-inch round that’s ¹∕₈ inch thick. Transfer the rounds onto the baking sheet.

3. Top each round with 1 tbsp of oat topping and a heaping ½ cup of apple filling, leaving a ½-inch border. Fold the edge of the dough over the apples. Top each crostata with another tablespoon of the topping. Refrigerate crostatas for at least 20 minutes.

4. Bake crostatas at 325°F until golden brown, 50 to 55 minutes, rotating the baking sheet once halfway through. Cool slightly before serving.

