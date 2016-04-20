This Is How You Color-Correct for Different Skin Tones

Joseph Molines
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 20, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Color-correcting any hyperpigmentation in your skin can be some pretty tricky territory. While the now-viral beauty hack of using red to hide your undereye circles may work wonders on those with deeper complexions, those with skin on the fair end of the spectrum will just end up looking like they lost a fight with a too-bold blush. Alternately, the pastel green and purple shades that hide discoloration in light skin won't fare as well for darker tones. Just like your own skin is different from your best friend's, the steps you take to hide a sun spot, or a super-red pimple should be tailored to fit your needs. That's why we put together a guide on how to color-correct for dark, medium, and light complexions. Scroll down to get all the info now, and here's to a good skin day from here on out.

RELATED: Concealer 101: How to Color-Correct and Conceal Dark Circles

1 of 3 Courtesy

Dark Skin

Against a rich complexion, pastel hues like green or lavender can almost emphasize the appearance of a blemish, making the whole idea behind color-correcting somewhat counterintuitive. Instead, we recommend using colors like deep red, warm apricot, or even orange, all of which do a much better job at canceling out an aggressive pimple, or discoloration in the skin. Red in particular is perfect for neutralizing any green or blue hints, making the shade an ideal remedy for stubborn undereye circles.

Try: CoverFX Correct Click in Orange, $18; sephora.com.
Marc Jacobs Cover(t) Stick Color Corrector in Getting Warmer, $42; sephora.com.
Becca Backlight Targeted Color Corrector in Papaya, $30; sephora.com.

Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Medium Skin

In general, orange and apricot tones will neutralize just about any issue your medium complexion has, but if you want to give your undereye area some extra brightness, we recommend using a yellow shade. The warm hints will instantly lift any lingering shadows, allowing you to use a minimal amount of concealer over the top.

Try: Giorgio Armani Master Corrector in Orange, $39; nordstrom.com.
Japonesque Color Correcting Crayon in Yellow, $22; ulta.com.
Algenist Reveal Concentrated Color Correcting Drops in Apricot, $38; sephora.com.

3 of 3 Courtesy

Light Skin

The fairer the complexion, the deeper you can dive into the pastel territory. A pale pink corrector serves as a one-size-fits-all fix to blur over dark spots, while a lavender shade neutralizes sallow, yellow areas. Both cool and warm complexions alike will benefit from a green hue, which cancels out redness—meaning the time you'd normally spend attempting to conceal a pimple will automatically get cut down by half.

Try: Urban Decay Naked Skin Correcting Fluid in Lavender, $28; sephora.com.
Bobbi Brown Corrector in Light Bisque, $23; nordstrom.com.
YSL Touche Eclat Neutralizer in Green, $38; sephora.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!