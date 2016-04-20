This Is How You Color-Correct for Different Skin Tones

Against a rich complexion, pastel hues like green or lavender can almost emphasize the appearance of a blemish, making the whole idea behind color-correcting somewhat counterintuitive. Instead, we recommend using colors like deep red, warm apricot, or even orange, all of which do a much better job at canceling out an aggressive pimple, or discoloration in the skin. Red in particular is perfect for neutralizing any green or blue hints, making the shade an ideal remedy for stubborn undereye circles.

Try: CoverFX Correct Click in Orange, $18; sephora.com.

Marc Jacobs Cover(t) Stick Color Corrector in Getting Warmer, $42; sephora.com.

Becca Backlight Targeted Color Corrector in Papaya, $30; sephora.com.