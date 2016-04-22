How to Wear a Wrap Skirt Like the Street-Style Pros

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Apr 22, 2016

Now that the weather is warming up, it's time to show a little leg and bust out our bevy of spring-ready skirts. The wrap skirt is one of our favorites because it mixes the conservativeness of a pencil style with the playfulness of a slit option, meaning you can wear it for nearly any occasion (office to after-work cocktails, anyone?).

We've already shopped out the best wrap skirts for you this season, and now we are about to show you outfit ideas for how to wear them. Ahead, six wrap skirt style lessons to follow this spring.

1 of 5 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Look for Details

Wrap styles with look-at-me details, like this turquoise buckle, offers something eye-catching and lets you adjust the tightness of the skirt. 

2 of 5 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Mix Color and Pattern

This bold skirt has a different pattern on the top layer, creating a fun mix-and-match look. Marry with a simple top, jacket, and accessories. 

3 of 5 Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Trade Black for Navy

For those of you looking for a work-appropriate style, try a navy skirt instead of black, which will be just sharp as the darker hue. 

4 of 5 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Select a Luxe Fabric

There is something ultra chic about wearing suede and leather in the springtime. And this camel colored skirt can easily be worn right into the summer when paired with a lightweight white top. 

5 of 5 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sport a Statement Shoe

Though this wrap skirt boasts more modest length, a statement shoe, like a knee-high lace-up sandal, draws attention to your legs.

