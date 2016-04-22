How to Wear a Wrap Skirt Like the Street-Style Pros

Now that the weather is warming up, it's time to show a little leg and bust out our bevy of spring-ready skirts. The wrap skirt is one of our favorites because it mixes the conservativeness of a pencil style with the playfulness of a slit option, meaning you can wear it for nearly any occasion (office to after-work cocktails, anyone?).

We've already shopped out the best wrap skirts for you this season, and now we are about to show you outfit ideas for how to wear them. Ahead, six wrap skirt style lessons to follow this spring.