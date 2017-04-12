How to Wear Shimmery and Luminous Makeup on Mature Skin

Don’t retire trends—tweak them! And yes, that logic rings true for shimmery and luminous makeup on mature skin, too. You might think these finishes will draw even more attention to texture and lines, and you’re not completely wrong. But if you pick up the right products in the right consistency and apply it correctly, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin says it can totally be done.

"Some powders (strobing powders, highlighters and shimmery/frosted eyeshadows) may reflect too much light on the skin’s surface and it'll amplify any uneven texture and lines you don't want seen,” explains Martin, who works with celebrities like Sigourney Weaver and Jessica Alba.

To avoid this, he suggests nixing the dry texture products, which are less forgiving on mature skin, and opting for liquid or cream products. These will add radiance and luminosity to the skin without amplifying the appearance of wrinkles.

"This will not only bounce light on fines lines, but it'll created a more even texture in photos,” he explains. "My favorite foundation to blur fine-lines and wrinkles is Dior's Forever Foundation ($50; sephora.com) buffed onto the skin with a buffing brush. A great luminizer or fine line diffuser is Honest Beauty's Magic Balm ($18; target.com). This on the highest parts of the face blurs lines and wrinkles, but also hydrates the skin as well without shimmer.”

If you’re looking for a highlighter with shimmery qualities, Martin again suggests liquid as an ideal consistency and being very strategic with placement. "Use the liquid shimmer as a highlighter on the high parts of the face and in particularly around the outer corners of the eyes and cheekbones,” he explains. "This is where we want to bounce light in more lined areas of the face. One of my favorites for this is Dior's Flash Luminizing Pen ($40; sephora.com). This adds both a bit of coverage and radiance to any part of the face. I also use Charlotte Tilbury's Supermodel Slimmer ($65; nordstrom.com) on the face as well, even though it's intended for the body.”

As for eyeshadow, go with creams and apply them by gently pressing the pigment onto your lid with your finger. "The warmth of your finger melds with the moisture on your eye lid creating light and glow without looking 'made up.’”

Some of Martin’s favorites include Diorshow Fusion Mono Shadows in 661 and 621 ($31 each; nordstrom.com), STILA Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eyeshadow in Kitten ($24; nordstrom.com), and Kevyn Aucoin Exotique Eye Gloss ($38; shopspring.com).