How to Wear Makeup When You Struggle with Oily Eyelids

If your eyelids tend to get shinier than a glazed donut throughout the day, it probably seems that no matter what eyeshadow, liner, or mascara you choose, your makeup doesn’t have a shot past noon. However, with the right application techniques and products, it is possible to live a life free of eyeshadow creasing, mascara smudges, and faded cat-eyes.

To find out how to do it, we turned to celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg who works with Kaley Cuoco for her tips on how to apply eye makeup so that it withstands even the oiliest lids.

RELATED: How to Wear Shimmery Makeup on Mature Skin

Start with a Clean Slate

Before putting any makeup on, Greenberg recommends starting with a toner to gently strip the area of any existing dewiness. For extra reinforcement, opt for an oil-control formula such as OLEHENRIKSEN’s Balancing Force Oil Control Toner ($26; sephora.com).

An eye primer will also quickly become your new BFF. Greenberg suggests using one on clean skin prior to applying eyeshadow, liner, or mascara because it will work to absorb excess oil throughout the day. Two of the pro’s favorites: NARS Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base ($26; sephora.com) and LORAC Behind the Scenes Eyeshadow Primer ($23; nordstrom.com). “Apply a primer lightly,” says. “You don't want to pack it on too thick or it will work against you.”

Press on Eyeshadow

Whether you're creating a smoky eye or a subtle daytime look, Greenberg says to press your eyeshadow into the primer rather than brush it for it to set. With a primer, any shadow formulation will work, but she suggests avoiding creamy textures if your lids are super oily.

VIDEO: 7 Celebs Who Rocked a Cat-Eye

Stay Close to The Lash Line

When you're drawing on eyeliner, Greenberg says to stick close to the lash line to keep the product away from the center of the lids where you're probably the oiliest. Whether you want to use a liquid, cream, or pencil liner is up to you, but for extra reassurance, try a waterproof formula.

Swipe on a Fiber Mascara

Mascara are the most obvious oily eyelids makeup casuality. To prevent smudges, Greenberg recommends choosing a tube that has a dry finish rather than a glossy one. A fiber formula like COVERGIRL's Super Sizer Fibers Mascara ($6; target.com) that encapsulates lashes will help keep the product from transferring onto skin.