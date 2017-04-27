How to Wear Highlighter On Sweaty Summer Days

A good highlighter is a foolproof way to give your complexion a healthy glow, but when mid-summer humidity leaves you sweatier than the iced coffee you grabbed on your commute to work, your highlight gets so shiny, that it looks like you just finished a SoulSurvivor class at SoulCycle.

“Perspiration and shine don't mix because you're battling two different textures that in essence, will accidentally create the same finish on the skin,” explains celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin. “If it’s warm out, skip highlighting all together during the day and cheat the light in the evening.” If you’re going to experience separation anxiety from skipping highlighter during your morning makeup routine, Martin does have a few tricks for getting the product to stay on and enhance your complexion’s glow, rather than just making you look sweatier.

To avoid a “Tin Man effect,” Martin recommends avoiding using metallic highlighters because they’ll look too heavy during the day, especially during the early afternoon when the sun is at its peak. Instead, the pro suggests using cream-based highlighters to add a touch of radiance like Honest Beauty’s Spotlight + Strobe Kit ($35; target.com), which includes two cream formulas that flatter a number of skin tones. If you have a deeper complexion, the pro says to try Dior’s Flash Luminizer Booster Pen in 005 Honey ($40; nordstrom.com) because it will add the glow you want without looking too shiny.

When it comes to actually applying the product, Martin suggests using a medium-sized, dual-fiber brush like Kevyn Aucoin’s Neo Powder Brush ($60; sephora.com) on the highest part of your cheek. “This picks up enough product to give a glow around the cheek rather than a strip of light on top,” he says. But, if your skin does run on the oily side, he highly recommends to keep highlighting minimal, and save it for evening.

For extra reassurance, you can spritz on a setting spray to help your makeup hold up in the humidity. Martin likes Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48; sephora.com) because it sets makeup in place and adds radiance without the weight of a heavy powder highlighter. “Setting sprays hold complexion makeup pretty well in the heat for smudge proof wear,” he says.