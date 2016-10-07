How to Wear Glitter Makeup Like An Adult 

Back in middle school glitter was the most-used product in our Caboodles. Whether it was hair mascara, lip gloss, or eyeshadow, nothing was too glitzy or shiny. Once we graduated, so did our glitter makeup looks, but our love of the sparkly stuff has endured the years. Although we’ve been tempted to add simmer back to our makeup routines before, the recent launch of Pat McGrath’s popular glitter lip kit and high-shine eyes on the runways like Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2016 show, make a serious case that there’s no better time than now to rock glitter makeup again. The key to wearing sparkly makeup as an adult without looking like you’re trying to relive your teenage days: It’s all about moderation. Here, we rounded up some easy ways on how to add glitter into your makeup routine.

Kevyn Aucoin The Exotique Diamond Eye Gloss

Too much glitter on the eyes can result in an animated effect. Instead opt for a clear gloss with micro-fine sparkles for a chic look that won’t look cartoonish when paired with the rest of your makeup.

Kevyn Aucoin
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss in Shameless Glow

Fake a fuller set of lips in just a minute. A swipe of peachy gloss infused with micro-shimmer will give the illusion of a plumper pout, and the sheer finish can be layered over your favorite bullet.

Estee Lauder
Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in Boy Tears

To satisfy the urge to really sparkle, paint on a high-glam polish for your next mani.  If you want to go a more subtle route, this disco ball-esque shade would be a great choice for an accent nail.

Trust Fund Beauty
Surratt Beauty Prismatique Eyes in Scandal Eyes

Single or coupled-up, mimic the twinkle one gets in their eye when they find the "one" by layering the shimmery gray shadow in this duo over the matte charcoal shade.

Surratt Beauty
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in AMP

Instead of overdosing on high-glitz shadows, use a glitter-heavy liner along the lash line for a precise, but head-turning statement.

Urban Decay
Burberry Shimmer Dust

Who says glitter has to be reserved for New Year’s Eve? To make loose glitter appropriate any day of the week, dot it on the outer corners of your eyes to add a bit of sparkle to your go-to cat eye.

Burberry
Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Intense Eyeshadow in Sweet Fire

Covering the entire eyelid in glitter can easily have a Tinkerbell effect. Stick with a shadow that has ultra-fine glitter infused in it like this soft blush Giorgio Armani shade to add a wash of color to your makeup look with a hint of sophisticated sparkle.

Giorgio Armani
Marc Jacobs Beauty Lamé Noir Ultra-Glittering Mascara

Sure, glitter looks at-home during a party or music festival, but a bit of shimmer on your lashes is a way to add some glitz to your day-to-day routine. This mascara is loaded with tiny flecks of black and gold glitter that are only visible when the light hits them. Wear it alone or layered over your go-to tube of black for extra drama.

Marc Jacobs Beauty
NYX Cosmetics Glitter Primer

The hard truth about glitter: It gets everywhere. To keep your sparkly makeup from slip-and-sliding all over your face, prep the areas where you’re going to apply glitter with a primer. This NYX tube is specifically formulated to keep glitter in place and prevent fallout.

NYX

