9 Reasons to Wear Dark Florals This Winter

Wendy Wallace
Dec 01, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Florals don't always have to be girly and bright—and they don't have to be worn exclusively in the spring and summer, either. For a winter-ready take, look for dark and moody florals (find them against a dark color palette or embroidered on luxe jacquard fabrics) that give the otherwise sweet print a dash of danger and drama with a hint of Victorian goth. Integrate dark florals into your wardrobe starting with our nine favorite picks, below.

Marc Jacobs Shirt 

Wear the top buttoned all the way up, complete with a midi skirt and boots.

$750; marcjacobs.com

J. Crew Pants 

Couple these with a cozy off-the-shoulder sweater. 

$325; jcrew.com 

Wilfred Blouse 

Layer over a turtleneck and pair with jeans for a cute weekend look.

$131; aritzia.com

Carven Dress

Maximize drama by wearing this with a black floor-length coat.

$492; farfetch.com

Rockins Scarf

Add interest to your white tee and black skinnies with a statement-making scarf instead of a necklace.

$145; net-a-porter.com

Cedric Charlier Dress 

This is a chic option for entertaining at home.

$813; matchesfashion.com

Topshop Skirt 

This skirt pairs nicely with a crisp fitted button-down shirt.

$68; topshop.com 

Valentino Boots 

These stand out in a sea of black boots. 

$899; barneys.com 

Veronica Beard Blouse 

Layer this over a black turtleneck and tucked into a pair of black high-waist trousers. 

$425; intermixonline.com 

