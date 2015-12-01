9 Reasons to Wear Dark Florals This Winter

Florals don't always have to be girly and bright—and they don't have to be worn exclusively in the spring and summer, either. For a winter-ready take, look for dark and moody florals (find them against a dark color palette or embroidered on luxe jacquard fabrics) that give the otherwise sweet print a dash of danger and drama with a hint of Victorian goth. Integrate dark florals into your wardrobe starting with our nine favorite picks, below.

