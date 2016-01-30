How to Wear Black Skinny Jeans Like an Off-Duty Model

We appreciate the value of having a uniform—fail-safe separates that you can wear at any time and still look, well, #flawless. Pieces that make up said uniform include the white shirt, the leather jacket, and the black skinny jean, to name a few. The latter happens to be worn by a very special group of women—the "it" set of models that continue to capture our attention (ahem, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne).

While each of these A-listers certainly wears the timeless staple, they do so in such a manner that the style looks completely different at every turn. So, we dissected the most recent images of our favorite girls, and compiled a list of style lessons for how to successfully wear skinny black denim like a model. Get ready to strike a pose yourself.

GET RIPPED

Cara Delevingne proved the staying power of the cool classic with a black leather jacket, tee, bandana, and sneakers. She prefers her black skinnies to be artfully ripped.

OPT FOR HIGH-WAIST CUTS

Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio showed off her toned physique with high-waist skinnies and a crop top that revealed a sliver of skin. Lend edge with a black moto jacket and booties.

SPORT THEM WITH A DRESS

While most people would wear Gigi Hadid's netted dress with a matching slip dress underneath, the model styled hers with high-waist skinny jeans for a cool-girl take.

Indulge Your Rustic Side

Karlie Kloss went for a rustic vibe with her black skinny jeans that she paired with a plaid blanket scarf, tan sweater, and over-the-knee flat boots.  

TRY THE FADE

Doutzen Kroes took the tonal approach with faded black skinnies that she matched to a hooded vest, dark sweater, and motorcycle boots. 

FLASH SOME GOLD

Kendall Jenner gave her nearly all-black ensemble a flash of gold with her capped over-the-knee boots. Incorporate metallic extras in small doses for true model off-duty style.

