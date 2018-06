Hair Accessory Trend to Try Now: Black Headbands

Flat-iron hair and pull it into a low pony. We like prepping with FHI Heat’s Black Diamond Professional Ceramic Hair Styling Iron ($215; fhiheat.com ). Then position a stretchy black cotton headband (we love Forever 21’s Pleated Mesh Head Wrap, $4; forever21.com ) right at the edge of the hairline. Spritz hair behind the band with a lightweight shine spray like Kerastase Gloss Appeal ($36; kerastase-usa.com ).Cover the tops of your ears, especially if they have some wingspan.This style can be a bit severe, so you may want to tweak your technique if you have a full face or a strong nose, chin, or jaw. The fix: Let more hair show in front of the band—think soft, side-swept bangs—and allow a few pieces to hang in front of your ears. Just don't touch those strands with a curling iron: Tendrils are best left to Honey Boo Boo.