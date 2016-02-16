6 Fresh New Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit

Feb 16, 2016

Wearing a jumpsuit isn’t rocket science—you can literally put it on and go. But, the right accessories and proper layering pieces are key in injecting your own personal style and being seasonally appropriate.

Right now, the trend has gone beyond a chic black one-piece wonder and a bold ear—though, that works too. Instead, try to incorporate some of the strongest styling tricks of spring. First, incorporate statement-making silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder top (above)—there’s a reason this is the new “it” shirt. Or, you can go for a monochromatic look and wear one single shade from head-to-toe. However, if you want to keep it semi-simple, cinch your waist with an ornate belt for body conscious appeal. Ahead, we show you how to take your jumpsuit to another level.

1 of 5 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Belt It

Cinch your waist with a not-so-basic belt—this styling trick will help define your figure. 

2 of 5 Getty Images (2)

Go Monochromatic

To make the ultimate impact, wear one shade from head-to-toe. You'll stand out in a good way.

3 of 5 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Layer with a turtleneck

A cozy turtleneck will keep you on trend and toasty. 

4 of 5 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Team a Cropped Silhouette with Ankle Booties

Show a sliver of skin by wearing boots with a cropped wide-leg jumpsuit. 

5 of 5 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Stick to a color scheme

Complete your look by accessorizing with extras crafted in the same hues.

