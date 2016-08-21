How to Wake Up with Perfect Hair

Sure, a solid night’s sleep is nice, but not when you wake up with tangled or flat strands that require so much styling to fix the mess, that you need a nap by the time you’re ready to head out for the day. With a little prep work the night before, it is possible to say good morning to hair that only needs minimal touch ups. Here, Ali Batista, Kevin.Murphy style master fills us in on what to do before you hit the lights so that you start the new day with great hair as soon as you lift your head from your pillow.

For “I Woke Up Like This” Waves

Effortlessly undone waves are such an easy style to do, the look can be done in your sleep—literally. To wake up with loose waves, Batista says to start by washing and partially drying your hair before bed. Once your hair’s about 40 percent dry, spritz it with a healthy dose of Kevin.Murphy Hair.Resort.Spray ($25; kevinmurphy.com.au for salons), a salt-free, volumizing beach spray that enhances natural waves without drying out strands, and section it into two parts followed by twisting each into a bun and securing it with a no-kink elastic or bobby pins.

In the morning, unravel the buns and give hair a few more spritzes of beach spray. If you woke up with a bit of frizz, run a bit of a frizz-fighting styling cream like Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream ($27; sephora.com) to smooth everything over before heading out.

For Sleek and Straight Strands

“The best solution for a no flat iron type of morning is to do your straightening and flat iron work the night before,” says Batista. To keep your hair smooth overnight, she recommends treating strands with Kevin.Murphy Smooth.Again ($32; kevinmurphy.com.au for salons) which won’t only help keep strands straight, but also offers heat protection. To maintain the sleek look as you sleep, she suggests sleeping on silk pillowcases or hair in a silk scarf. It’s also important to keep your room cool and humidity-free. “Make sure you regulate the temperature of your room so that you stay cool at night. Sweat is not a friend of straight hair, and it can reactivate your waves,” Batista says. Once the sun rises, you can follow up with a bit more of Smooth.Again for extra polish.

To Make Your Curls Bounce

If big, voluminous curls are the look you’re after, you can wake up with them if your hair is healthy and has body to it. Apply a volumizing mousse on damp hair like Kevin.Murphy Body.Builder ($28; kevinmurphy.com.au for salons) and then wrap up strands into buns like you would if you wanted undone waves, except section them into four parts.

When morning comes, let your buns down and run a serum through curls like Ouai Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com), to keep them smooth and fuzz-free.