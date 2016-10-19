So Here's How to Use Kylie's Burgundy Palette on Your Average Wednesday

Tomorrow, we can assume hundreds of people will pause for a half hour in attempts to get their hands on the new Kylie Cosmetics Burgundy Kyshadow Palette. While there's no question about whether or not it will sell out, there is question as to how we can really wear this pinky-red shadow compilation on the reg.

Yes, we know how we'd work it for a night out, but not every day calls for Instagram glam, and we think your average Wednesday is equally as important.

Apparently Kylie anticipated our qualms and questions and set out to sort this out for us with the help of KarJenner makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

RELATED: An Up-Close Look at Every Single Shade in Kylie Jenner New Burgundy KyShadow Palette

Kylie shared a short clip to her Instagram (apparently a longer, more detailed tutorial will be on her app and website) of what she calls an "easy everyday look" using her Burgundy Kyshadow Palette.

To create the masterpiece, Ariel first used the shimmery shades Naked, LA, Dubai, and New York all over the eye with Naked as the base. Next, Ariel lined the lower part of Kylie's eye with the Burgundy shade.

Basically if you're feeling brave, this is totally the perfect, subtle way to up the ante on your beige everyday shadow. But if you're a little afraid of eyeshadow color, this is the perfect way to ease into it.

Either way, Kylie's got you covered.