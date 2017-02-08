How to Use Green Concealer on the Red Zit That Just Won’t Quit 

When an inflamed pimple takes up residence on our chin, your regular concealer—the one you rely on for covering up those intense dark circles—might not quite cut it. No matter how many times you pat on the cream, there’s no hiding the rosiness.

It's not that the concealer in your compact all of a sudden went bad or lost its mojo. It's more that you might just need the reinforcement of a green color-correcting concealer.

"Green concealers work well on any red spots, zits, etc. because green totally neutralizes redness," explains makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "This goes back to the color wheel theory—green is the opposite or red, so when you combine the two colors together, it actually turns white."

So how do you go about using one so you're not walking around with a green zit as opposed to a red one?

After you've moisturized, Scibelli says to apply it using a concealer or foundation brush to anywhere you may be experiencing redness, whether it's a zit, rosiness on your cheeks, or rosacea. "I recommend applying in a patting motion so that the product really adheres to the problem area. Then, apply your regular foundation or concealer shade over it," he says.

After you've applied your regular concealer, take a beautyblender and blend as needed.

As for Scibelli's favorite color-correcting concealer, he swears by Urban Decay Naked Skin Green Corrector, but there are a ton on the market to choose from, like COVER FX Correct Click Color Corrector and Dior Fix It 2-in-1 Prime and Colour Corrector.

For those days where your zit has faded, you might only need a product that matches your skin tone. "Neutrogena Hydroboost Concealer ($13; target.com) has been my new everyday favorite because it's literally creaseless and hydrates under the eyes," says Scibelli.

Another option adored by Honey Artist Suzy Gerstein is Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer ($35; sephora.com) a compact that comes with two different cream concealer shades so you can perfectly match your skin tone.