Two Ways to Give Your Deep Conditioning Mask a Serious Upgrade

Hands up if you've known the struggle of having your pristine blonde take on an orange tint after a few shampoos. Of course, the obvious solution would be to head to the salon for a fix, but if you're between appointments, a DIY color-depositing treatment could be the answer. Take Eufora's Color Revive Beautifying Elixir ($40 each; eufora.net for locations) and mix a few pumps in with a color safe deep conditioner like dpHUE's Hydrate Hair Mask Therapy ($26; sephora.com). The red and brown hues are pretty self-explanatory, but the purple tone actually helps to mute out any orange or yellow tints. Make sure to enlist this method once a week after your next appointment, too—you'll be able to stretch the lifespan of your color even longer.