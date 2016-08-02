Two Ways to Give Your Deep Conditioning Mask a Serious Upgrade

There's nothing like a moisture-boosting deep conditioner to help nurse your strands back to health, but sometimes, even the best products need a little help from their friends. If you find that your treatment alone is lacking in the color or shine-creating departments, a little creative product cocktailing can instantly give that formula (not to mention your hair) an upgrade of iPhone 7-esque proportions. Below, we outline two ways—which can actually be combined into one, if both issues need to be addressed—you can give your favorite conditioning mask a boost.

Boost Moisture

Especially if you have color processed or chemically-straightened hair, fighting that dry, brittle texture is a constant issue faced in and out of the shower. Take a dollop of your favorite hair masque like Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair formula ($36; sephora.com) and cut it with at least five drops of argan oil—we love SheaMoisture's pure version ($9; target.com). Our favorite way to employ the method? Applying the mixture to damp hair, then going and doing the laundry. Once you switch the load over to the dryer, rinse the mask out of your hair. While the deep conditioner does a lot of work on its own, the addition of argan oil helps to smooth and moisturize the hair cuticle, and creates a healthy shine.

Refresh Your Color

Hands up if you've known the struggle of having your pristine blonde take on an orange tint after a few shampoos. Of course, the obvious solution would be to head to the salon for a fix, but if you're between appointments, a DIY color-depositing treatment could be the answer. Take Eufora's Color Revive Beautifying Elixir ($40 each; eufora.net for locations) and mix a few pumps in with a color safe deep conditioner like dpHUE's Hydrate Hair Mask Therapy ($26; sephora.com). The red and brown hues are pretty self-explanatory, but the purple tone actually helps to mute out any orange or yellow tints. Make sure to enlist this method once a week after your next appointment, too—you'll be able to stretch the lifespan of your color even longer.

