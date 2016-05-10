How to Trim Your Own Bangs

If you come in for bangs trims so often that you've developed a Cheers-like relationship with the stylists at your local salon, hear this: It is possible to do the job in the comfort of your own bathroom. We pinged Liana Le, hairstylist at N.Y.C’s Marie Robinson Salon for her top DIY tips. Choose Your Tools Wisely Though it’s not necessary to invest in a pair of salon-quality scissors, to ensure clean lines, make sure that the blades on whatever pair you’re using are sharp, says Le. So while the set in your kitchen might do the trick, the children's scissors you saved from second grade aren’t going to cut it—literally. Form a Triangle Before snipping, Le likes to twist the entire bang section into a rope-like coil—since you’re pulling form all sides, it'll end up looking like a triangle in the center of your forehead. For straight-across bangs, the point of the triangle should sit squarely between your brows. For side-swept fringe, it’ll land closer to the far end of your eyebrow. Keep Your Scissors Vertical If you’re after a bold, graphic crop, cut the triangle-shaped section straight across the bottom of the point. But for a more natural, fluttery look, Le recommends holding your scissors vertically and slipping the blades about three centimeters into the point before snipping. This removes excess weight—as well as length—from your strands.