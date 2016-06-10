How to Travel This Summer Like a Stylish Pro 

Joseph Molines
Choosing your destination is one thing, but deciding what to pack is a whole other factor in the traveling equation. We asked six impossibly cool frequent fliers to pop open their carry-ons and spill their travel secrets. Sharing the hottest getaways and the smartest must-packs, these stylish pros will help you keep things cute on your next trip this summer, whether it’s an exotic beach, or a charming bread-and-breakfast on a farm.
Image Credits: prop styling: Wendy Schelah/Halley Resources.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement