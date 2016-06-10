How to Travel This Summer Like a Stylish Pro 

Joseph Molines
InStyle Staff
Jun 10, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Choosing your destination is one thing, but deciding what to pack is a whole other factor in the traveling equation. We asked six impossibly cool frequent fliers to pop open their carry-ons and spill their travel secrets. Sharing the hottest getaways and the smartest must-packs, these stylish pros will help you keep things cute on your next trip this summer, whether it’s an exotic beach, or a charming bread-and-breakfast on a farm. 

Image Credits: prop styling: Wendy Schelah/Halley Resources. 

1 of 6 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Hairstylist: Mara Roszak

HER GETAWAY: "I spend so much of my life on a plane that a driving destination is ideal," says the L.A.--based L'Oréal stylist, who loves buzzing along the California coast and popping into inns and spas along the way.

HER BEAUTY VIBE: Active elegance is Roszak's M.O. To keep hair from "getting big" on the go, she wears braids or de-frizzes waves with L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum ($6; target.com). You can coat strands with a similar elixir before a swim to help block chlorine and drying minerals from penetrating. Infused with argan and rose-hip oil, Rodin Olio Lusso Body Oil ($130; barneys.com) adds such a sun-kissed sheen, Roszak subs it for self-tanner. Slip-on designer kicks (synthetic knit, Adidas by Stella McCartney, $170; adidas.com) ensure she never misses a chance to hike while on the road.

HER PACKING TIP: "Keeping your suitcase organized makes for smoother travel: I roll bulky things like jeans and sweaters, and I fold all my shirts."

Advertisement
2 of 6 Getty; Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Makeover Artist: Lisa Eldridge 

HER GETAWAY: Lancôme's global creative makeup director (and star of some of the most informative and transformative beauty vlogs we've ever seen) jets to these secluded Indian Ocean islands whenever she feels the need to be "completely cut off."

HER BEAUTY VIBE: Eldridge says the off-the-grid status allows her to go easy on the smoky eyes. Waterproof mascara (Lancôme Définicils, $28; ulta.com) and a tinted self-tanner (Lancôme Flash Bronzer, $39; nordstrom.com) provide just enough definition for day. "I love this bronzing formula because it creates a super-natural golden glow without any orange," she says. The London-based pro's kit also includes a Tangle Teaser Compact Styler ($20; sephora.com) to unsnarl long strands.

HER PACKING TIP: "I always toss undereye gel masks into my bag and keep them in the hotel fridge. They tackle puffiness post-flight or after late-night cocktails."

3 of 6 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Green Guru: Tata Harper

HER GETAWAY: When Harper wants a change of scenery from her own Vermont farm (on which she grows ingredients for her eponymous natural skin-care line), she heads to ...another farm, called Blackberry, in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains. The biggest draw of the 9,000-acre retreat? "They offer amazing outdoor activities, like gardening and fishing," she says.

HER BEAUTY VIBE: Low-maintenance and versatility are key. Harper uses her line's lip and cheek tint in Very Charming ($36; tataharper.com) for allover color. She's vigilant about flyaways, slicking them back with Rahua's Finishing Treatment ($45; rahua.com), a natural, moisturizing blend with aloe and jojoba-seed oil—or, in a pinch, with a touch of body oil.

HER PACKING TIP: In her chic Steamline The Diplomat carry-on ($725; steamlineluggage.com) you'll find a classic tome and pints of green juice. Antioxidants, like vitamins A and C, protect skin cells and battle in-flight dehydration, she says.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Beauty Blogger: Thandie Newton

HER GETAWAY: When the London actress and writer—who collaborates with her makeup artist, Kay Montano, to create stunning shoots and tip-filled interviews for their website, ThandieKay—needs to unplug, she makes her way to the Pacific coast of Mexico. Casa Cuixmala "is an ecological paradise, complete with a turtle sanctuary," Newton says.

HER BEAUTY VIBE: Think tropical and fresh: She uses the multipurpose Julie Hewitt Cheekie Cheek and Lip Shine in Rosie ($24; juliehewitt.net), while her favorite hairstyle is "six cornrows with a just-picked flower tucked in somewhere." To maintain healthy ends, she coats them with John Masters Organics Lavender and Avocado Intensive Conditioner ($22; ulta.com).

HER PACKING TIP: "I always take my wide-brimmed straw hat to a hot climate. I stuff it with clothes to save space and keep it from getting crushed." Another carry-on staple? Slippers (suede and leather, Georgina Goodman, $174; georginagoodman.com). "Because comfy feet are everything."

Advertisement
5 of 6 Getty; Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Jet-Setting Model: Behati Prinsloo

HER GETAWAY: The Angeleno and Victoria's Secret Angel flies south of the border to her home in Los Cabos when it's time to chill.

HER BEAUTY VIBE: "As long as I have my swimsuit and sunscreen, I'm basically good to go," she says. Before a flight, she books a high-mileage mani-pedi with a sheer pink shade (Essie Mademoiselle, $9; essie.com) to ensure chips sustained surfside won't be noticeable. She keeps hair and skin moisturized with coconut oil (we love the snap-open single-use packets from Jax Coco: Snaps, $7/24; jaxcoco.com) and likes to instantly revive her complexion with rose-water spray. Prinsloo is quick to add that a signature scent is nonnegotiable. The face of Juicy Couture adores the brand's latest "fresh and feminine" blend (I Love Juicy Couture eau de parfum, $94; ulta.com): "It has notes of mandarin and honeysuckle so it's perfect for day or night."

HER PACKING TIP: To prevent glass fragrance bottles from shattering in her bag, she nestles them inside her shoes.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Fitspo Star: Payal Kadakia

HER GETAWAY: For myriad workout opportunities plus relaxation, the N.Y.C. pro darts off to the white sand beaches of Amanyara Resort, where the surrounding waters lap coral reefs.

HER BEAUTY VIBE: It's no surprise the co-founder and CEO of Class Pass—a members-only program that lets you take fitness classes from different vendors—spends a lot of time in a sweat. Skinceuticals Sport UV Defense SPF 50 ($40; skin ceuticals.com) "holds up through a run on the beach or a dip in the ocean," Kadakia says. "If I exercise once or twice a day on vacation and don't want to wash my hair too often," she says, "I pack a lot of dry shampoo, like Amika's" ($22; sephora.com). And rather than apply blush, which can streak in the heat, she gets a low-key glow from the glistening hues in Bobbi Brown's Shimmer Brick ($46; bobbibrowncosmetics.com).

HER PACKING TIP: Shop for bikini tops that pull double duty as a sports bra, like this nylon-Lycra pick from Lululemon Athletica (sports top, $68; shop.lululemon.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!