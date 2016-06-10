How to Travel This Summer Like a Stylish Pro 

HER GETAWAY: "I spend so much of my life on a plane that a driving destination is ideal," says the L.A.--based L'Oréal stylist, who loves buzzing along the California coast and popping into inns and spas along the way.

HER BEAUTY VIBE: Active elegance is Roszak's M.O. To keep hair from "getting big" on the go, she wears braids or de-frizzes waves with L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum ($6; target.com). You can coat strands with a similar elixir before a swim to help block chlorine and drying minerals from penetrating. Infused with argan and rose-hip oil, Rodin Olio Lusso Body Oil ($130; barneys.com) adds such a sun-kissed sheen, Roszak subs it for self-tanner. Slip-on designer kicks (synthetic knit, Adidas by Stella McCartney, $170; adidas.com) ensure she never misses a chance to hike while on the road.

HER PACKING TIP: "Keeping your suitcase organized makes for smoother travel: I roll bulky things like jeans and sweaters, and I fold all my shirts."