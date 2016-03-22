3 Perfect Oufits to Wear to Brunch 

Now that the weather has finally started to warm up and Spring is right around the corner, it’s time to rework your wardrobe. There is no doubt that with the warmer weather comes a slew of outdoor events, one of our favorites being brunch. Once the balmy temperatures arrive you can bet we will be sitting outside a café noshing on pancakes and drinking rose.

But deciding what to wear to this midafternoon get-together can be tough. Usually an intimate gathering with family or friends, you’ll want to look your best and make a good impression. And with very varying tastes, it can often be difficult finding just the right outfit. For the feminine woman, a wispy dress and delicate sandal will do the trick, but for the edgier girl, a leather jacket and pair of culottes should be your go-to. And for the sporty girl, we’ve found your solution for heading straight from the gym. Below, three foolproof outfits to wear to your next weekend brunch.

Feminine

Courtesy

Keep things flirty and fun with this crochet lace dress. Embrace the sunshine with a fun straw hat and strappy sandal. And just in case the weather decides to act up, keep a sturdy trench coat on hand.

Shop the look: Au Rate New York necklace, $895; auratenewyork.com. Lack of Color hat, $59; lackofcolor.com. Babaton trench coat, $295; aritzia.com. Rebecca Taylor dress, $875; rebeccataylor.com. Steve Madden sandals, $80; stevemadden.com.

Sporty

Courtesy

Stay casual with a cool pair of cutoff jeans and an embroidered jersey sweatshirt. Functional add-ons like a sleek Apple Watch and woven backpack make heading from the gym to brunch totally doable.

Shop the look: Skinny Dip London backpack, $60; skinnydiplondon.com. 7 for All Mankind jeans, $198; 7forallmankind.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney sweatshirt, $180; net-a-porter.com. Brooks Heritage sneakers, $80; brooksrunning.com. Apple Watch, $399; apple.com.

Edgy

Courtesy

Make your favorite leather jacket seasonally appropriate by pairing it with a lightweight tank and breezy pair of culottes. Tie your look together with statement accessories, like a studded choker and platform oxford.

Shop the look: Rebecca Minkoff jacket, $498; rebeccaminkoff.com. Fallon choker, $60; fallonjewelry.com. Dune London shoes, $179; dunelondon.com. Cooper & Ella blouse, $120; cooperandella.com. Nicholas pants, $450; otteny.com.