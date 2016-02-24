Shop 12 Military-Inspired Pieces to Love Forever

A close friend recently confessed that she doesn’t know how to dress well on the weekends at this time of year. She said there are too many choices and there is too little guidance—aside from street style pictures of women who are around the age of her two daughters. She said she wants to look up to date, but she’s not one for wearing athletic wear and sneakers.

I shared one of my secret style lessons with her: Take a cue from men in uniform and you can’t go wrong.

I suggested she start with her choice of outerwear and work backwards. Coats and jackets inspired by the army, navy and air force are classics that never go out of style; pea coats, field jackets, bombers, and trenches have a cool factor that works for women of all ages.

The same can be said for a classic Breton-striped sweater, a chunky boat neck, or a sporty nautical rib-knit with a lace-up neckline.

All of the above-mentioned items look great with jeans, but you might want to add a wide-leg sailor pant, denim culotte, or olive drab cargo pant, for variety’s sake. You probably don’t want to wear military gear head-to-toe, but including an element can give your look a little edge and help you stand out from the rank and file in sweatpants at Starbucks.

