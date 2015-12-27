9 Inspiring Ways to Wear Winter White Like a Celebrity

On crisp, cold days, there is something so refreshing about wearing winter white in a sea of expected black and gray. Whether you’re sporting a chunky cable knit sweater or a long duster coat in the chic shade, expect "how did you think of that" head-turns from onlookers. No one knows how good this color looks like the A-list set, so we turned to the likes of Angelina Jolie and Rooney Mara for inspired ways on how to wear it.