9 Inspiring Ways to Wear Winter White Like a Celebrity

Priya Rao
Dec 27, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

On crisp, cold days, there is something so refreshing about wearing winter white in a sea of expected black and gray. Whether you’re sporting a chunky cable knit sweater or a long duster coat in the chic shade, expect "how did you think of that" head-turns from onlookers. No one knows how good this color looks like the A-list set, so we turned to the likes of Angelina Jolie and Rooney Mara for inspired ways on how to wear it.

 

SHINE BRIGHT

Make like Angelina Jolie and let the color shine with a smattering of sequins and beadwork.

BUCK TRADTION

Just because it's winter doesn’t mean you can’t be dreaming of sunnier days. Cate Blanchett did just that with her short-sleeve lace dress. For those more worried about chilly temps, just swap the nude pumps for a suede bootie and add tights.

INDULGE ITS SWEET SIDE

Take a cue from Rooney Mara and look for sweet flourishes, like ruffles and lace, in your pieces.

GET RACY

Though white is known for its innocent qualities, Kylie Jenner takes the hue into sexy territory by wearing a criss-cross top. She balances the look with a menswear blazer and trousers.

GET FUTURISTIC

Leave it to Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley to offer an edgier take on white with her zippered number with sculptural sleeves. 

REINVENT THE SUIT

White menswear-esque separates offer a new twist on the standard black suit. Look for pieces in heavier fabrics, like Elizabeth Olsen's, so it doesn’t feel too much like spring.

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

Alicia Vikander’s wide-leg ankle-grazing pant is the winter version of a white skinny jean.

MATCH YOUR ACCESSORIES

For a head-to-toe look, think outside the box and try a white sandal with your dress like Olivia Wilde (a pump can read too bridal).

JUST ADD BLACK

With black accents, tights, and Mary Janes, Emma Roberts winterizes a naturally spring ensemble (hello, flowers!). But notice how her look doesn't feel heavy, thanks to her sheer hose and open-toe sandals. 

