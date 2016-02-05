How to Wear Wide-Leg Pants Like a Style Icon

We might be doing some damage to our wallets this week, thanks to the first shipment of the spring collections hitting stores and the unseasonably warm weather in New York. Sure, the spring equinox isn't until March 20, but it’s totally reasonable to get started on the season's "it" pieces sooner rather than later, amiright? One item we are totally lusting after are super sophisticated wide-leg pants that are washed in fresh neutrals, like white, cream, and pale pink.

But styling the polished pair for both the 9-to-5 grind and for an evening out at the newest bar can be a touch tricky. Rather than taking our cues from today's crop of stylish models and celebs, we went back in time and looked to style icons for a more classic approach. Thus, ahead learn how to wear wide-leg pants from the original style stars, like Lauren Hutton and Jackie Kennedy, for the most timeless of looks. You know what they say: “Everything old is new again."

