How to Wear Wide-Leg Pants Like a Style Icon

Getty Images (2)
Priya Rao
Feb 05, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

We might be doing some damage to our wallets this week, thanks to the first shipment of the spring collections hitting stores and the unseasonably warm weather in New York. Sure, the spring equinox isn't until March 20, but it’s totally reasonable to get started on the season's "it" pieces sooner rather than later, amiright? One item we are totally lusting after are super sophisticated wide-leg pants that are washed in fresh neutrals, like white, cream, and pale pink.

But styling the polished pair for both the 9-to-5 grind and for an evening out at the newest bar can be a touch tricky. Rather than taking our cues from today's crop of stylish models and celebs, we went back in time and looked to style icons for a more classic approach. Thus, ahead learn how to wear wide-leg pants from the original style stars, like Lauren Hutton and Jackie Kennedy, for the most timeless of looks. You know what they say: “Everything old is new again."

1 of 5 Ron Galella/WireImage

Lauren Hutton

In one of Hutton's most famous photographs, the model and actress chose a cropped pair of wide-leg pants that graze her ankle, styling them with a silky blouse, blazer, and wide-brim hat. But the key to her look? Her strappy metallic heels that sexed up the ensemble.

2 of 5 Syndication International/Getty Images

Bianca Jagger

Jagger rocked her white wide-leg pants with a matching double-breasted blazer for a winning outfit. Skip the wide collar shirt and bowler hat for a plunging camisole and loose waves. You're ready to hit the town.

3 of 5 RDA

Jackie Kennedy

Kennedy's look is perfect for the kind of in-between weather we've been having—wear your wide-leg pair with a cashmere turtleneck and light trench coat for balmier days. Switch to heavier fabrics when it's colder.

4 of 5 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Katharine Hepburn

Hepburn was absolutely statuesque in her wide-leg pants. Why they work so well? A high-waist fit that is accentuated by a tucked-in blouse and built-in belt. Look for a similiar pair that skims the floor when you're wearing flats. No need for heels with this look.

5 of 5 Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Rita Hayworth 

The actress and dancer chose an oversize pair of wide-legs that could easily overwhelm her frame, but she made it work by knotting her blouse to show off her waist. 

