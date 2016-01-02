7 A-List Looks That Prove It's Possible to Wear White Jeans in the Winter

Andrea Cheng
Jan 02, 2016 @ 10:30 am

By now, we've established that it's perfectly acceptable to wear white after Labor Day. Even so, there's always that twinge of doubt, especially when you're so used to pairing your white skinnies with a strappy tank or summery top. Does it look seasonally inappropriate? Should I switch into black skinnies? But before you stow them until next summer, we found seven celebrity looks to convince you otherwise. Below, draw style inspo from some of our fave street-style stars that prove white skinnies are a year-round staple.

Gigi Hadid

Break up taupe layers (or any color, for that matter) with white destroyed jeans, a white bucket bag, and white heels.

Jennifer Lopez

Winterize your white skinnies with a graphic turtleneck knit and printed booties. 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Master winter white with a blend of whites (off-white, ivory, ecru) and textures (suede, denim, knit). 

Gigi Hadid

Or try layers in crisp whites (a challenge, but not completely impossible), with a white jean jacket draped over a sharp button-down and cropped skinnies. Step into a metallic pumps for a high-shine finish.

Kendall Jenner

Give white denim a '70s flair with a sienna brown top and high-waist jeans. Earn bonus points if you throw on round frames. 

Gigi Hadid

Shed darks and trade them in for light neutral layers, like an ivory coat with an oatmeal knit over white skinnies. 

Lea Michele

Elevate white denim with a dressy tee and nude stilettos.

