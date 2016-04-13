7 Stars Show Us How to Master White and Cream Together

Andrea Cheng
Apr 13, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Despite being a neutral (non-)color, dressing in all white is one of the trickiest sartorial moves you can make, mainly because attempting to painstakingly match the same shade of pristine white will only set you up for failure (unless, of course, you're working with two newly purchased pieces). The general rule of thumb goes: Intentionally mix in off-whites (think: ivory, cream, and ecru) to achieve a perfectly imperfect blend. Still, there's the nagging fear that an off-white piece could potentially look faded or yellowed, especially against something so blindingly white. It's a chic, yet weirdly off-putting color combo.

But leave it to today's squad of It girls to show us how it's done. Gigi Hadid worked her usual street-chic charm in layers of cream (including her cap!), coupling them with flawlessly white skinnies, while Ciara pulled off 50 shades of neutrals, playing with taupes, creams, and white for a seamlessly elegant ensemble. Now that spring is (finally) here, find seven celebrity-approved ways to pull off white in the spring—and do it right.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid elevated the casual feel of her optic white skinnies with layers of cream in streamlined silhouettes, like a structured coat and a boxy shell of a top. For a model off-duty spin, she stuck with the color scheme and went for a cream baseball cap, but then veered off into wild territory with her leopard-print slip-ons for a playful punch.

Ciara

The singer played with 50 shades of neutrals, topping off her easy white shift with a cream coat and a drapey taupe trench. And to tie it all together? Pale python extras. 

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model has unwittingly captured the essence of French Riviera style with her très chic white-and-cream separates. She styled a crisp top and destroyed skinnies with a relaxed nautical-inspired cardigan, complete with a taupe wide-brim hat, an on-the-go tote, and fresh kicks.

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian leveled out the raciness of her sheer white top with a modest cream pantsuit, floppy hat, and ivory accessories.

Lily-Rose Depp

The starlet is ahead of the style curve in many ways, like knowing how to pull off a color combo as strange as white and off-white. She channeled her inner rockstar (most likely inherited from her dad Johnny) and styled her straight-leg jeans with a white crop top and an eggshell-white moto jacket.

Kerry Washington

Washington was all business in a sharp black-and-cream Three Floor coat dress, but she gave it a sweet (and alluring) twist with a contrasting white lace top layered underneath.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow took the relaxed approach for her jet-setting ensemble, styling her breezy white pants and fresh sneaks with a chunky cream-colored cable knit (perfect for too-cold cabins), and then adding a pop of color with her bright cobalt blue Céline tote.

