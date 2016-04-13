7 Stars Show Us How to Master White and Cream Together

Despite being a neutral (non-)color, dressing in all white is one of the trickiest sartorial moves you can make, mainly because attempting to painstakingly match the same shade of pristine white will only set you up for failure (unless, of course, you're working with two newly purchased pieces). The general rule of thumb goes: Intentionally mix in off-whites (think: ivory, cream, and ecru) to achieve a perfectly imperfect blend. Still, there's the nagging fear that an off-white piece could potentially look faded or yellowed, especially against something so blindingly white. It's a chic, yet weirdly off-putting color combo.

But leave it to today's squad of It girls to show us how it's done. Gigi Hadid worked her usual street-chic charm in layers of cream (including her cap!), coupling them with flawlessly white skinnies, while Ciara pulled off 50 shades of neutrals, playing with taupes, creams, and white for a seamlessly elegant ensemble. Now that spring is (finally) here, find seven celebrity-approved ways to pull off white in the spring—and do it right.

