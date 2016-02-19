How to Wear a Tracksuit Like an "It" Girl

Priya Rao
Feb 19, 2016 @ 11:00 am

In the early 2000s, wearing a tracksuit in public was considered a major fashion do—I mean, hello, Juicy Couture. But as quick as their ascent, so was their fall—until now. Blame the on-going athlesiure trend, but tracksuits are officially back. Though this time around, skip the velour and opt for takes on the original Adidas style that's favored by style icons of yore, like Run-D.M.C, and of today, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid.

Go for a dressed-up approach by tossing the jacket and wearing the track pants with a belly-baring crop top and simple strappy stilettos, or make like Hadid and mix your motifs by mismatching sporty separates. The key to wearing the comfy set today is elevating it, so that it doesn’t look you're about to head for the gym. Ahead, five foolproof ways to integrate the tracksuit into your off-duty uniform.

1 of 5 X17online.com

Rihanna

Only Rihanna could make sweatpants look this good—she paired the track bottoms with a crop top and delicate sandals for a night out. It may seem like an unusual combo, but the singer managed to keep the sporty-meets-dressy vibe going by not distracting from the bright green pants. 

2 of 5 2016 Bauer-Griffin

GIGI HADID

Rather than wearing one set head to toe, Hadid mixed different Adidas separates and married them with a shiny bodysuit-like top. A red lip and chain-link bag completed the look.

3 of 5 2015 Bauer-Griffin

GWEN STEFANI

Stefani punked up the classic Adidas black-and-white track jacket with a red buffalo plaid shirt tied around her waist, a glam pair of oversize shades, and red Timberlands.

4 of 5 Splash News

SIENNA MILLER

Miller treated her floral track jacket like any other topper and used it as a layering piece over a crop top and striped shirt. Off-duty staples like medium washed cuffed jeans, a top handle black bag, and bright yellow oxfords made this look photo opp-ready.

5 of 5 2015 Rex Features

RITA ORA

Ora may have sported a one-piece, but it's easy to achieve the same look—piece together matching tracksuit separates and unzip the jacket for a sexy plunging neckline. 

