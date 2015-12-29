7 Ways to Rock Sweatpants in Public—and Still Look Good

Cepeda/Nelson/INFphoto.com GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Andrea Cheng
Dec 29, 2015 @ 11:45 am

As far as sartorial sophistication goes, sweatpants fall pretty low on the totem pole. If it hadn't been for the rise in athleisure last year, joggers and any other derivatives of the drawstring-waist silhouette would probably still be relegated to lazy days at home or the gym. But, of course, leave it to today's It-girls to give sweatpants some street-chic cred.

Gigi Hadid, who can literally wear anything and still look unbelievably stunning, has made sweats a staple in her off-duty uniform in the chicest way possible (think: a tonal color palette and an abundance of crop tops). Miranda Kerr, too, made comfort a priority during her travels, breezing through airport security in skinny sweatpants, a cropped tee, and a giant cocoon coat.

From matching sets to joggers, keep reading to find out how to wear sweatpants in public like an A-lister.

RELATED: How to Wear Leggings Like a Celebrity This Winter

1 of 7 Jun Sato/GC Images

Selena Gomez

The singer touched down in Tokyo wearing a ribbed black crop top that showed off her super toned abs. She paired the piece with a matching cropped denim jacket, olive green Vetements drawstring sweatpants, and black Converse sneakers.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Cepeda/Nelson/INFphoto.com

Gigi Hadid

The blonde bombshell gave her black tee and sporty striped joggers a polished lift with a luxe jacquard coat and black suede booties.

3 of 7 247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Bella Hadid

Bella took a cue from her older sister and stepped out in sweats. She committed to the athletic aesthetic and styled her pair with a pale pink bomber, a black crop top, and Adidas Superstars.

Advertisement
4 of 7 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Miranda Kerr

Kerr worked her toned physique to her advantage and showed off her supermodel abs in a cropped tee and fitted black sweatpants, complete with a giant cocoon coat. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 AKM Images / GSI Media

Kylie Jenner

An intense shopping spree requires an outfit that can stand up its rigorous demands. The youngest Jenner knows this all too well, hitting the Ugg store in a comfy black Moschino sweatpant set.

Advertisement
6 of 7 GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Zendaya

Zendaya gave her jet-setting style a tomboy-ish charm with black Adidas trackpants that she styled with a gray tee and a green bomber.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Hadid wears sweatpants so well, we had to put her in here twice. After walking in Balmain's spring 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week, the model switched into a sleek, monochromatic outfit, featuring a cropped knit and tapered sweats that she topped with a gold sequined blazer. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!