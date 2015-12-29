7 Ways to Rock Sweatpants in Public—and Still Look Good

As far as sartorial sophistication goes, sweatpants fall pretty low on the totem pole. If it hadn't been for the rise in athleisure last year, joggers and any other derivatives of the drawstring-waist silhouette would probably still be relegated to lazy days at home or the gym. But, of course, leave it to today's It-girls to give sweatpants some street-chic cred.

Gigi Hadid, who can literally wear anything and still look unbelievably stunning, has made sweats a staple in her off-duty uniform in the chicest way possible (think: a tonal color palette and an abundance of crop tops). Miranda Kerr, too, made comfort a priority during her travels, breezing through airport security in skinny sweatpants, a cropped tee, and a giant cocoon coat.

From matching sets to joggers, keep reading to find out how to wear sweatpants in public like an A-lister.

RELATED: How to Wear Leggings Like a Celebrity This Winter