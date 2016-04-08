How to Wear a Midi Skirt in the Spring, Like a Street Style Star

With the weather warming up, your first instinct may be to start wearing shorter hemlines. But a midi skirt shouldn’t be exclusive to the winter months. It's the perfect transitional piece that you can layer as needed and style appropriately for whatever occasion. When running errands during the weekend, wear with the ever-so-coveted bomber jacket, casual knit, and sporty white sneakers. For a dressier look, pair with a feminine mohair sweater, sleek clutch, and go bare-legged with sky-high stilettos.

For more inspiration, see some of our favorite street style moments below.