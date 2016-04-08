How to Wear a Midi Skirt in the Spring, Like a Street Style Star

With the weather warming up, your first instinct may be to start wearing shorter hemlines. But a midi skirt shouldn’t be exclusive to the winter months. It's the perfect transitional piece that you can layer as needed and style appropriately for whatever occasion. When running errands during the weekend, wear with the ever-so-coveted bomber jacket, casual knit, and sporty white sneakers. For a dressier look, pair with a feminine mohair sweater, sleek clutch, and go bare-legged with sky-high stilettos.

For more inspiration, see some of our favorite street style moments below.

1 of 8 2016 Vanni Bassetti

Add Vintage Flair

Throw on a varsity letterman jacket to complete your look. 

2 of 8 2016 Vanni Bassetti

Ground a Party Skirt 

Make a high-shine midi skirt wearable for day with a casual, textured top in a neutral shade, like navy. 

3 of 8 2016 Christian Vierig

Up the Texture 

Style a slim-fit midi with a textured top for a luxe feel.

4 of 8 2016 Kirstin Sinclair

Shrug on a Statement Coat

Add interest to a simple wrap skirt with a statement coat and attention-grabbing sandals.

5 of 8 2016 Timur Emek

Try Tonal 

Color-coordinate for a streamlined look, but throw in a pattern to break it up.

6 of 8 2016 Timur Emek

Treat Your Denim Midi Like Your Favorite Pair of Jeans

Proof that you a denim midi is just as versatile—it pairs well with anything, including a rainbow top and trench.

7 of 8 Melodie Jeng

Dial Up the Drama

A sexi midi (with peekabo lace panels) + black sweater = your new date night outfit.

8 of 8 Edward Berthelot

Mix in Trendy Items 

For the It-girl look, style your midi with a bomber and fresh white kicks. 

