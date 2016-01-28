8 Intriguing Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket

Though they have vastly different personal tastes, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, and Rihanna all have one thing in common: They understand the styling power of a classic leather jacket. Much cooler than your everyday peacoat, this sleek topper offers an edgy twist to a bulky winter look. And whether faux or real, it can easily transform your uniform, even when the temperatures begin to warm up.

For some sartorial inspiration, we turned to our favorite street style stars. The key here is to either look for a leather jacket in a nontraditional hue or print or to style a classic jacket in fun and unexpected ways. From casually draping it around your shoulders to looking for a shirt-like silhouette, these trendsetters know how to make the most of this timeless staple. Below, 8 badass ways to wear your leather jacket this season.

