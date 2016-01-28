8 Intriguing Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket

Caroline Vazzana
Jan 28, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Though they have vastly different personal tastes, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, and Rihanna all have one thing in common: They understand the styling power of a classic leather jacket. Much cooler than your everyday peacoat, this sleek topper offers an edgy twist to a bulky winter look. And whether faux or real, it can easily transform your uniform, even when the temperatures begin to warm up.

For some sartorial inspiration, we turned to our favorite street style stars. The key here is to either look for a leather jacket in a nontraditional hue or print or to style a classic jacket in fun and unexpected ways. From casually draping it around your shoulders to looking for a shirt-like silhouette, these trendsetters know how to make the most of this timeless staple. Below, 8 badass ways to wear your leather jacket this season.

LOOK FOR LUXE ACCENTS 

A fur-lined collar adds an element of texture to a sleek black leather topper. 

KEEP IT CROPPED 

Pair your cropped jacket with a high-waisted pant to create a long lean line. Shearling accents and a shiny finish make the look more polished and fashion forward.

GO GRAPHIC 

A simple jacket is given a fashion-y makeover with graphic elements like colorful patches and white stripes.

Make it Dressy 

If you're looking for something a bit more polished, choose a leather jacket in a button-up shirt silhouette. Tie your look together by layering it over a turtleneck. 

Keep it Casual 

Embrace the normcore fashion movement by dressing down your biker jacket with a graphic tee, mom jeans, and plain white sneakers. 

Drape IT

Toughen up a ladylike top and paper bag pant by casually draping a leather jacket over your shoulders for a look that will get you compliments from strangers without a try-hard feel.

Go Tonal 

When using a leather jacket to anchor a monochromatic ensemble, look for eye-catching details like cutout spliced pieces and metal adorned accessories. 

Play with Accessories 

Make an all black ensemble more exciting by pairing it with a tan leather jacket. Add accessories in matching hues, like this printed scarf, to pull your look together.

