How to Wear Spring's Most Colorful Trend: Rainbow Stripes

While wearing saturated multi-toned stripes may conjure up an image of the most colorful girl in the world—i.e., Rainbow Brite from the '80s cartoon—designers have tasked themselves with giving the rainbow print a polished spin. For spring, Alessandro Michele at Gucci and Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel have gone beyond the classics (think: navy-and-white nautical strokes), striking forth with bold hues, like red, green, yellow, and fuchsia.  

Certainly this trend is not for the faint of heart, but it offers a welcome alternative to our traditional uniform of black and gray separates—in fact, it serves as a reminder that spring is just around the corner (despite how far away it may seem currently). To get a head start on the spectrum of stripes, get schooled on the vibrant prismatic movement now via the runway, as these pieces are just hitting stores. Ahead, multi-colored stripe style lessons, courtesy of Gucci, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, MSGM, and Salvatore Ferrragamo.

1 of 5 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Shine Bright

At Gucci, Alessandro Michele proved not all stripes are created equal by giving them a gilded touch. The designer paired the bold bottom with an equally colorful teal top and gilded sandals, but if you are more of the wallflower type, make the metallic skirt the sole standout piece and style with a white blouse and neutral heels. 

2 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images

Get Printed

For the Chanel spring 2016 collection, Karl Lagerfeld chose lighter colored stripes, but they're eye-catching nonetheless, thanks to intriguing patterns built into each stroke. Pair with a midi boot for a fierce and trendy on-the-go look.

3 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images

Try A Topper

If you aren't ready to commit to stripes all over, try a fab overcoat that lets you dip your toe into the trend. Wear now with a chunky sweater and jeans and later with a flirty onesie, like on the Giorgio Armani runway.

4 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images

Find Asymmetry

Not all stripes have to be vertical or horizontal. Take this wispy MSGM dress for example that's crafted from colorful strips of fabric that flutter with every move. Style with a black turtleneck underneath now, and wear solo in the spring.

5 of 5 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Opt for Off-the Shoulder

Now this Salvatore Ferragamo look certainly needs a coat now (we think a pale pink topper would do the trick), but if you're going to wear head-to-toe stripes, flash a little skin with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. 

