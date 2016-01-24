How to Wear Spring's Most Colorful Trend: Rainbow Stripes

While wearing saturated multi-toned stripes may conjure up an image of the most colorful girl in the world—i.e., Rainbow Brite from the '80s cartoon—designers have tasked themselves with giving the rainbow print a polished spin. For spring, Alessandro Michele at Gucci and Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel have gone beyond the classics (think: navy-and-white nautical strokes), striking forth with bold hues, like red, green, yellow, and fuchsia.

Certainly this trend is not for the faint of heart, but it offers a welcome alternative to our traditional uniform of black and gray separates—in fact, it serves as a reminder that spring is just around the corner (despite how far away it may seem currently). To get a head start on the spectrum of stripes, get schooled on the vibrant prismatic movement now via the runway, as these pieces are just hitting stores. Ahead, multi-colored stripe style lessons, courtesy of Gucci, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, MSGM, and Salvatore Ferrragamo.

