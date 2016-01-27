How to Wear Spring 2016's Eclectic Embellishment Trend to the Office

Getty Images (2)
Priya Rao
Jan 27, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Minimalists, be prepared—​one of the most prevalent spring 2016 runway trends was big, bold, and eclectic embellishment (think: stunning paillettes, oversize sequins, and colorful buttons). Expect these anything-but-ordinary treatments all over the streets any day now. You might be thinking that this kind of embellishment can only be worn at night, but we have other plans in mind. While it does have party-girl connotations—who doesn’t want to wear something bedazzled on their next outing to the club—we challenge you to wear these pieces to work.

The trick here is to make a statement without being too over-the-top. Ahead, we break down how to pull off spring's most eclectic trend at the office, illustrated by designers like Joseph Altuzarra, Miuccia Prada, and Marc Jacobs. Consider this your foolproof guide to shining bright, even when you are the boss.

RELATED: How to Wear a Cardigan Like Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney, and More

1 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images

When in Doubt, Start With A Dark Base

Joseph Altuzarra's sheer embellished skirt can definitely skew evening, but when paired with a sharp blazer and pumps, it can be office-friendly. Just add a neutral camisole and a skirt slip underneath to continue the work vibe. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Use Embellishment to Dress Up a Matching Set

Sometimes covered-up skirt sets can seem too demure. Dress yours up with an ornate blazer, like this Gucci piece. It will have the same effect as pinning a brooch onto your blazer. 

3 of 5 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Make a Case for Casual Friday with Ornate Denim

In creative office environments, denim is the norm. Up the ante on a jean jacket with playful pins (stars! stripes! popcorn!), as seen on the Marc Jacobs runway. Just skip any other jewelry, so you're not attracting too much attention.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Ground Embellishment with Casual Pairings

Neutralize a too-fancy top, like Alexander McQueen's silvery fringed tunic, with loose black trousers and sneakers. Throw on a blazer during the day and slip it off once happy hour starts. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Iamges

Let Your Accessories Do the Talking

Prada's swinging disco ball earrings were all anyone could talk about during Milan Fashion Week. When wearing these statement accessories, pull your hair back to draw attention to your face. Keep the rest of your ensemble in a neutral color palette—a boxy jacket, mini skirt, and pointy-toe flats work well. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!