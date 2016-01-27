How to Wear Spring 2016's Eclectic Embellishment Trend to the Office

Minimalists, be prepared—​one of the most prevalent spring 2016 runway trends was big, bold, and eclectic embellishment (think: stunning paillettes, oversize sequins, and colorful buttons). Expect these anything-but-ordinary treatments all over the streets any day now. You might be thinking that this kind of embellishment can only be worn at night, but we have other plans in mind. While it does have party-girl connotations—who doesn’t want to wear something bedazzled on their next outing to the club—we challenge you to wear these pieces to work.

The trick here is to make a statement without being too over-the-top. Ahead, we break down how to pull off spring's most eclectic trend at the office, illustrated by designers like Joseph Altuzarra, Miuccia Prada, and Marc Jacobs. Consider this your foolproof guide to shining bright, even when you are the boss.

