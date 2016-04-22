How to Wear a Slit Skirt Like a Street Style Star

You might not be traipsing down a red carpet or a runway anytime soon, but that is not to say you shouldn't try one of spring's sexiest pieces: the slit skirt. The alluring silhouette can be applied to minis, midis, and maxis alike, and lends a flirtatious vibe to nearly any ensemble (that's what a flash of leg will do!). Still, many of you may not want to intentionally play up the seductive nature of the piece for fear of showing too much skin. So, we came up with 7 simple outfit formulas for you (courtesy of the street style pros), and shopped out 7 respective skirts to help you get dressed in a flash.