How to Wear a Slit Skirt Like a Street Style Star

You might not be traipsing down a red carpet or a runway anytime soon, but that is not to say you shouldn't try one of spring's sexiest pieces: the slit skirt. The alluring silhouette can be applied to minis, midis, and maxis alike, and lends a flirtatious vibe to nearly any ensemble (that's what a flash of leg will do!). Still, many of you may not want to intentionally play up the seductive nature of the piece for fear of showing too much skin. So, we came up with 7 simple outfit formulas for you (courtesy of the street style pros), and shopped out 7 respective skirts to help you get dressed in a flash.

With A Slightly Cropped Top and a Pump

For those of you who do want to show skin, pair your slit skirt (preferably knee-length) with a slightly cropped sleeveless top—it will give you the same shape as wearing it with a fitted tucked-in blouse. Complete the look with a cut-out pump that is equal parts sexy and ladylike.

With a Dress and Oxfords

Take down the inherent seductiveness of the slit skirt by wearing it with a long tunic or dress (you will create a long lean line if you choose tonal colors). Continue the laidback theme with a flat oxford shoe.

With A Billowy Blouse and Strappy Sandals

Show off your figure by tucking a full sleeved blouse into a slim pencil skirt—the billowy sleeves make sure things don't read too overt. Strappy ankle-strap heels show skin in the right places.  

With a Menswear-Inspired Shirt and Ankle Boots

For a "I woke up like this" feel, throw on a oversized men's shirt and haphazardly tuck it into a body-skimming slit skirt. Pointy-toe ankle boots up the decidely cool-girl vibe. 

With a Light Sweater and Strappy Heels

On days when spring has not yet sprung, pair a floaty slit skirt with a lightweight sweater and strappy heels—you'll feel seasonally appropriate, but not too cold!

With a Cropped Boxy Jacket and Heeled Boots

On leather jacket-wearing days, make sure to choose a cropped boxy style to wear with your slit skirt, it will hint at the body and show off your waist. Finish by adding statement heeled boots. 

