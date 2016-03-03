How to Wear a Slip Dress Like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and More Stars

Now that the weather is warming up, we are ready to bust out our fresh spring wares. But like all good things in fashion, the adage, "What’s old is new again," applies to some of our latest favorite pieces. Case in point: the slip dress. The early '90s must-have evokes a certain effortlessness, while still being sexy. It's why so many among the A-list set, like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have co-opted the staple all for themselves.

Now, the slip dress can certainly be dressy. Toss on a fur and grab a clutch, just like Huntington-Whiteley, and you’re ready for a black-tie affair. Or, copy Rihanna, who gave it a sporty spin by styling her metallic copper slip with a rugged baseball cap. Ahead, learn how to wear a slip dress like a celeb.

RELATED: How to Wear a Slip Dress for Day and Night