How to Wear a Slip Dress Like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and More Stars

Priya Rao
Mar 03, 2016

Now that the weather is warming up, we are ready to bust out our fresh spring wares. But like all good things in fashion, the adage, "What’s old is new again," applies to some of our latest favorite pieces. Case in point: the slip dress. The early '90s must-have evokes a certain effortlessness, while still being sexy. It's why so many among the A-list set, like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have co-opted the staple all for themselves.

Now, the slip dress can certainly be dressy. Toss on a fur and grab a clutch, just like Huntington-Whiteley, and you’re ready for a black-tie affair. Or, copy Rihanna, who gave it a sporty spin by styling her metallic copper slip with a rugged baseball cap. Ahead, learn how to wear a slip dress like a celeb.

Get Sporty

Rihanna is the queen of cool for a reason. Here, she took the sexy slip dress into athletic territory by wearing a mini style with a rugged baseball cap.

Select a Tonal Color Scheme

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proved the slip dress's glamorous power by opting for a tonal approach. Cream extras, like a fur and clutch, work well with the blush ground-grazing style.

Add an Edge

Cool-girl extras, like an army green bomber jacket, black choker, John Lennon-esque shades, furry bag, and jacquard over-the-knee boots, give the slip dress some downtown edge. Take note, because Gigi Hadid is the coolest of the cool girls.

Play Up Its Lingerie Roots

The slip was traditionally never meant to be seen (worn under clothes or in the bedroom). Play up the innerwear as outerwear trend by choosing an option with gorgeous lace detailing (see: Chloë Grace Moretz) and keep your accessories to a minimum.

Be a minimalist

Selena Gomez showed us you don't need a lot of accessories—simple diamond earrings and a ring are all you need—when you want your slip dress to make the statement. 

Make a Texture Play

Slip dresses are usually cut from silk or satin, but Rihanna winterized the piece by sporting one in plush velvet. Don't be afraid of playing with texture.

