How to Wear a Slip Dress for Day and Night

One of the most dominant pieces of the spring/summer 2016 season is the slip dress. A trend? Yes. Something new? No. The slip dress is an early ‘90s favorite—some may call it a hallmark of grunge. It was a style that Kate Moss adored, so naturally, everyone else did too. In fact, there have been quite a few memorable slip dress moments in fashion history, like the Narciso Rodriguez wedding gown Carolyn Bessette wore to marry John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996 and the "naked dress" Carrie Bradshaw donned in the Sex and the City opening sequence in 1998.

What’s great about the revival of the slip dress is that it is still just as cool as it always was. The barely-there silhouette skims over your body and evokes a certain nonchalance. The best part? The style can be worn for both daytime and evening, and it doubles as layering piece (wear it over jeans or under a chunky knit). Ahead, we show you how to wear a slip dress in two fresh new ways.

How to Wear a Slip Dress During the Day

Instead of selecting a silky texture, go for something a little more matte and with a pattern, like stripes, to strip the dress of its inherent sexiness.

Get the look: Protagonist dress, $520; net-a-porter.com. Tibi sandals, $375; tibi.com. Zara bag, $50; zara.com.

How to Wear a Slip Dress for a Night Out

Pair a black slip dress with simple sandals and a few pieces of modern gold jewelry for come-hither appeal

Get the look: Equipment dress, $400; net-a-porter.com. Alexander Wang sandals, $475; shopbop.com. Sarah Chloe earrings, $98; shopbop.com. Gorjana ring, $45; shopbop.com.