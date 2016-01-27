How To Wear Skinny Jeans Like a Kardashian­-Jenner

There is no denying that individually Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have distinct personal styles, but collectively they usually play with the same color neutral color palette (whites, blacks, creams, with an occasional pop of army green) and same form-fitting silhouette. One such example of the latter—besides the bodycon dress—is the skinny jean. Despite their varying body types (like, Kim is petite and curvy, while Kendall is long and lean), this specific cut of jean works well on all five of the fashion-forward girls, proving that skinnies are indeed a style that fits all.

Ahead, we break down how to wear the slim style like a Kardashian-Jenner, no matter your body shape or aesthetic. Feel like going full-on glamazon, like Khloe or, perhaps, you’re interested in channeling your inner off-duty model, like Kendall? We’ve got you covered.

