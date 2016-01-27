How To Wear Skinny Jeans Like a Kardashian­-Jenner

Priya Rao
Jan 27, 2016

There is no denying that individually Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have distinct personal styles, but collectively they usually play with the same color neutral color palette (whites, blacks, creams, with an occasional pop of army green) and same form-fitting silhouette. One such example of the latter—besides the bodycon dress—is the skinny jean. Despite their varying body types (like, Kim is petite and curvy, while Kendall is long and lean), this specific cut of jean works well on all five of the fashion-forward girls, proving that skinnies are indeed a style that fits all. 

Ahead, we break down how to wear the slim style like a Kardashian-Jenner, no matter your body shape or aesthetic. Feel like going full-on glamazon, like Khloe or, perhaps, you’re interested in channeling your inner off-duty model, like Kendall? We’ve got you covered.

Kim Kardashian—Petite and Curvy

For petite and curvy Kim, an evenly faded ankle skinny looks best. Go for a mostly monochromatic look with a black leather jacket, black tee, and a d'Orsay pump—that sleek heel will give you a nice lift.

Kylie Jenner—Hourglass

Kylie highlighted her hourglass figure with a pair of high-waist light-wash skinnies—style yours with a boxy cropped blouse to attract attention to your middle. 

Kendall Jenner—Long and Lean

Kendall showed off her toned midriff with a pair of faded dark high-waist skinnies and a cropped turtleneck. Because of her height, the model can get away with a flat moto boot instead of a heel.

Kourtney Kardashian—Petite and Straight

Mid-waist cuffed skinnies fit the bill for Kourtney who is petite and straight. The lower waist style helps to elongate a short torso. 

Khloe Kardashian—Tall and Athletic 

Tall and athletic Khloe created a proportionate hourglass silhouette with her skinnies by tucking in a ribbed turtleneck into her mid-rise jeans. A leather jacket and studded over-the-knee boots create a long, lean look.

