How to Wear Shorts in the Winter (Without Looking Crazy)

Feb 20, 2016

Wearing shorts in the winter may seem like a big no-no, but it is possible to pull off the piece during chilly temps without looking, well, crazy. When made with the right fabric (think: tweed, leather, or wool) and styled appropriately, shorts are an unexpected and fashion-forward option for your winter wardrobe. Shorts also provide a great option to break up the monotony of your cold temp uniformyou know, instead of alternating between pants, pants, and pants everyday. But how do you wear shorts while keeping warm?

The obvious answer: throw on a pair of black opaque tights. But if you want to go beyond basic,  there are a few other ways to accessorize. For starters, wear your shorts with an over-the-knee boot. Ahead, we show you 6 stylish ways to wear shorts in the winter.

Style with Over-the-Knee Boots

Over-the-knee boots (aka, the shoe of the season) will keep your legs extra warm. Plus, you can wear chunky wool socks underneath without anyone noticing. 

Wear A Longer Style Crafted in a Heavier Fabric

Sleek leather shorts are a much warmer option than a lightweight pair. Plus, the knee-grazing silhouette will keep you covered up in all the right ways.

Pair with black opaque tights

Choose opaque tights (verses sheer), which provide a sleek monochromatic look (and will keep gams extra warm).

Sport a short suit

A  tweed short suit is a modern classic for a reason. Wear with tights and a closed-toe shoe for the ultimate style statement. 

Add a longer coat

A knee-grazing coat will help keep your bottom a little warmer.

