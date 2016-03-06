Shop the Spring Trend: Shirtdresses 

In the realm of closet classics, we'd like to propose that a polished shirtdress is much a staple as a crisp white button-down. The traditional style was a favorite of fashion icons, like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it can be layered over a pair of pants or turtleneck to transition from season to season.

For Spring 2016, designers put their own creative spin on the shirtdress, by injecting interesting details. At Céline (see above, left), the brand's designer Phoebe Philo added edginess with metal zippers and puffy sleeves, while Cédric Charlier (see above, middle) kept things simple with an oversized option And at 3.1 Phillip Lim (see above, right), the designer created texture with extra layers of fabric. So with warmer temperatures on the horizon, it is time you invested in your very own shirtdress. Below, nine of our favorites to buy now and wear over and over again.

