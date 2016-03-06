Shop the Spring Trend: Shirtdresses 

In the realm of closet classics, we'd like to propose that a polished shirtdress is much a staple as a crisp white button-down. The traditional style was a favorite of fashion icons, like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it can be layered over a pair of pants or turtleneck to transition from season to season.  

For Spring 2016, designers put their own creative spin on the shirtdress, by injecting interesting details. At Céline (see above, left), the brand's designer Phoebe Philo added edginess with metal zippers and puffy sleeves, while Cédric Charlier (see above, middle) kept things simple with an oversized option And at 3.1 Phillip Lim (see above, right), the designer created texture with extra layers of fabric. So with warmer temperatures on the horizon, it is time you invested in your very own shirtdress. Below, nine of our favorites to buy now and wear over and over again. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

BCBG

This classic shirtdress is given a fashionable update with a handkerchief hem that falls right below your knee. 

$198; bcbg.com 

2 of 9 Courtesy

Lela Rose

Have some fun with a pleated metallic dress. Pair the look with matching accessories to ensure all eyes are on you. 

$1,650; net-a-porter.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Keep things polished with this light blue belted option that looks best when paired with a nude strappy sandal. 

$68; topshop.com 

4 of 9 Courtesy

Marques Almeida

In an easy to maintain already crinkled material, this shirtdress requires minimal effort or upkeep. 

$510; net-a-porter.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

C/MEO

Show off your waist with this belted sleeveless option during the warmer summer months.  

$180; farfetch.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Junya Watanabe 

Ruffled sleeves and intricate embroidery give a traditional style some much-needed flare. 

$1,120; net-a-porter.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Choies

For a day in the office, dress this style up with a black pump and structured tote. 

$28 (originally $34); choies.com 

8 of 9 Courtesy

Acne

Switch out your traditional white dress for this fun light blue style. 

$440; net-a-porter.com 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Polo Ralph Lauren

Transition your wardrobe from winter to spring with a long sleeve shirtdress that you can easily layer over a pair of jeans. 

$122 (originally $175); stylebop.com

