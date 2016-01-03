3 Celebrities Show You How to Look Chic in a Puffer Vest

As the temperatures continue to drop, there is nothing more important than staying warm. A puffer vest can always be counted on for bundling up, but it has long been associated for more casual outings like running in the park or walking your dog. Recently, however, a few of our favorite celebrities have been sporting the vest with style. Below, Rachel Zoe, Jordana Brewster, and Reese Witherspoon show you three ways to bundle up like a star.

Go Tonal

Make like Zoe (at top) and take a sophisticated approach by wearing warm separates in the same hue—black is always chic.

RELATED: 9 Ski Lodge-Chic Sweaters to Wear Beyond the Slopes

AKM-GSI; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Consider Accessories

Dress up your look with a pair of oversize sunglasses, or try a fancy flat, like Brewster (above, left).

Get Playful with Prints and Color

Choose an unexpected orange turtleneck, like Witherspoon (above, right), or a patterned top, like Brewster, as your base layer.