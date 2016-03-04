9 Reasons to Shop Spring's Pleated Skirts

As we head into spring, it’s time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update. An easy way to lighten up is with a long wispy pleated skirt. On the spring 2016 Gucci runway, (above, left), designer Alessandro Michele went bold with a metallic rainbow stripe skirt, while Carolina Herrera (above, middle) offered a softer iteration in silky pastel pink.

Pleated skirts have already been spotted on our favorite It girls, like Alexa Chung, so we know the piece has street style appeal. Pair with a chunky knit now during this transitional weather, and when the temperatures finally do rise, try sporting it with a simple tee and sandals. Below, nine pleated skirts we just can't get enough of.

