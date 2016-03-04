9 Reasons to Shop Spring's Pleated Skirts

Caroline Vazzana
Mar 04, 2016 @ 7:15 am

As we head into spring, it’s time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update. An easy way to lighten up is with a long wispy pleated skirt. On the spring 2016 Gucci runway, (above, left), designer Alessandro Michele went bold with a metallic rainbow stripe skirt, while Carolina Herrera (above, middle) offered a softer iteration in silky pastel pink.

Pleated skirts have already been spotted on our favorite It girls, like Alexa Chung, so we know the piece has street style appeal. Pair with a chunky knit now during this transitional weather, and when the temperatures finally do rise, try sporting it with a simple tee and sandals. Below, nine pleated skirts we just can't get enough of.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Mango 

Add some color to your wardrobe with this skirt washed in a bright mustard yellow. 

$80; mango.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Misha Nonoo

Make this striped midi your focal point by pairing it with a crisp white oxford and black pump. 

$495; mishanonoo.com 

3 of 9 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins

Channel your inner Kardashian with this neutral-hued skirt. Pair it with a simple white cami and nude strappy sandal—we’re sure Kim K. would approve. 

$45; dorothyperkins.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Dress down this navy accordion pleated skirt with a plain white tee and classic sneaker. 

$250; rebeccataylor.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Cédric Charlier

Printed with an array of colorful hibiscus flowers, this skirt will have you dreaming of your next tropical getaway. 

$990; net-a-porter.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Gucci 

This metallic gold skirt is party ready.

$1,700; net-a-porter.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

Play with proportion with this asymmetrical black number. 

$60; hm.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Zara 

Ultra-feminine, this peach option looks best when paired with a silky white blouse. 

$70; zara.com 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

For a night out, pair this deep purple metallic midi with a formfitting blouse and strappy sandal. 

$115; topshop.com

