These Celebrities Demonstrate How to Make a Parka Look Chic

Caroline Vazzana
Jan 12, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

There is no denying the importance of having a heavy-duty parka at your disposal once the temperatures drop. But, even though there is so much to love about this topper, it is nearly impossible to make the sleeping bag-like jacket look chic.

For some sartorial inspiration, we turned to a few of our favorite celebrities who have been seen sporting their very own Moose Knuckles parkas lately. These jackets are donned with fur accents and edgy metal hardwear, and feature a slim fit. From pairing it with skinny jeans to adding statement accessories, we found a few foolproof ways to enhance your parka. Below, Katie HolmesKate Bosworth, and Jaime King demonstrate how to wear this cold weather jacket in style.

Elevate your look with Luxe Details

Patent leather booties and mirrored aviators make an all black ensemble look extra fashion forward. 

GIVE A SIMPLE ENSEMBLE A PLAYFUL TWIST

Change up your go-to winter look by throwing on a print. With dark wash jeans and leopard-print booties, King isn’t letting this winter weather bring her down.

Take your Outfit From Day To Night

Make your look underneath your parka as dressy as possible: Holmes does just that with a classic black pump and camouflage tote.

