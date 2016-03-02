How to Wear a Pantsuit in 12 Inspired Ways, as Seen on the Street Style Set

The beauty of a pantsuit: It's the ultimate #girlboss aesthetic that doesn't have to be stuffy or boring. It's all in how you wear it. Just look to pantsuit icons throughout the years: groundbreaking pantsuit pioneer (and Hollywood fashion legend) Katharine Hepburn, the always classy and smart Diane Keaton and, of course, presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, whose name is basically synonymous with a colorful pantsuit. Naturally, street style stars have embraced suit separates—and further proved that the look, while polished, can be far from conservative.

These fashion experts took power suiting to a new level with bright colors, funky prints, and creative layering. From Caroline Issa's straight-out-of-Pitti Uomo styling to comfortable-as-all-get-out pajama suiting, check out 12 inspired looks straight from Fashion Month's savviest street style stars.

