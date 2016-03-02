How to Wear a Pantsuit in 12 Inspired Ways, as Seen on the Street Style Set

Getty Images
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Mar 02, 2016 @ 11:00 am

The beauty of a pantsuit: It's the ultimate #girlboss aesthetic that doesn't have to be stuffy or boring. It's all in how you wear it. Just look to pantsuit icons throughout the years: groundbreaking pantsuit pioneer (and Hollywood fashion legend) Katharine Hepburn, the always classy and smart Diane Keaton and, of course, presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, whose name is basically synonymous with a colorful pantsuit. Naturally, street style stars have embraced suit separates—and further proved that the look, while polished, can be far from conservative.

These fashion experts took power suiting to a new level with bright colors, funky prints, and creative layering. From Caroline Issa's straight-out-of-Pitti Uomo styling to comfortable-as-all-get-out pajama suiting, check out 12 inspired looks straight from Fashion Month's savviest street style stars.

RELATED: Cool, New Ways to Wear Denim This Spring

1 of 12 Getty Images

Ladylike Accents

Mix up the traditional shirt-and-tie combo with a darling Peter Pan collar blouse and a pussy bow, instead. But temper the feminine details with classic loafers—extra points if they're the Gucci horsebit ones.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Getty Images

Edged Up Pinstripes

A pinstriped suit feels anything but buttoned-up when it's layered over a soft heathery knit and a fitted leather moto jacket.

3 of 12 Getty Images

Check It Out

Leave it to a fashion girl to make the bro-tastic blue gingham shirt street style-ready. Opt for extra-long sleeves (a ripped-from-the-fall-runways trend), layering it under a punchy fuchsia suit and doubling up on the summery print with flat loafers.

 

Advertisement
4 of 12 Getty Images

Non-Traditional Black

Kick up a classic black double-breasted pantsuit with non-classic details: a collarless wrap-front blazer over a long-sleeve striped tee (versus a blouse), and puddle pants that might not be practical, but they look cool. And bright red backpack adds a relaxed, but luxurious, finishing touch. Coffee cup, optional.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Getty Images

Chic Relaxation

A pantsuit that’s literally as comfortable as wearing your pajamas to work. Just make sure your coat and accessories are polished and refined to counter the relaxed vibe of the PJ suit.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Getty Images

PJ Prints

Fully embrace the pajama suit trend with vibrant prints and colors—and a soft, neutral-hued bathrobe-like coat.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Getty Images

Menswear-Inspired

Caroline Issa went with full-on natty menswear layers: a blue button-down shirt, a V-neck sweater, and a double-breasted wool suit. But if you look closely, she stealthily incorporated a girly accent with pink sneakers.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Getty Images

It's a Cinch

Double up on flair with a floral-printed pantsuit and a wide waist-accentuating, corset-style belt. A classic khaki trench coat won’t compete with the pretty print and statement accessories.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Getty Images

Evening Suit

Leigh Lezark worked the tuxedo but with a chic twist: a silk satin-y sheen, a boxy cropped jacket silhouette, voluminous trousers... and no shirt.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Getty Images

Close to the Vest

For warmer occasions (or if you’re impervious to the cold), swap your blazer for a longline vest.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Getty Images

Winter White

The white power suit is a winter staple at this point, but inject a little fun into the look with a fluffy coat and just-as-pristine white sneakers (you'll be warm and comfy). (Just maybe stick with clear beverages during the day.)

Advertisement
12 of 12 Getty Images

The Starter Printed Pantsuit

Dip your toe into the kaleidoscopic pantsuit trend with a gateway look—a neutral print set with a simple white tee—before you go full Gucci on us.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!