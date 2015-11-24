How to Wear Palazzo Pants in 4 Easy Steps

Palazzo pants have an incredibly simple shape, but wearing them isn't so easy. Because the silhouette is dramatic—long, loose with an extremely wide leg that flares out from the waist—you need to balance it out with just the right add-ons. Ahead, four rules to follow when styling the tricky trend.

1. Look for a high-waisted silhouette

Balance out the volume with a pair that cinches in your waist and sits just above your hips, like these (Zara, $70; zara.com).

2. Wear a high heel to elongate your legs

Create a long lean line from waist to toes with heels. While it might not be your usual move, it will ensure your pants won’t drag on the floor. (Prabal Gurung booties, $925; shopbop.com)

3. Pair with a fitted top

Steer clear of boxy shapes and chunky knits; you want a body-skimming blouse that will reveal your upper half. (Theory tee, $45; theory.com)

4. Layer with a cropped jacket

A long overcoat will swallow you whole, but a cropped style will show off your frame while keeping you warm. (3.1 Phillip Lim bomber jacket, $965; mytheresa.com)

