Street Style Stars Are Loving Oxford Shoes! Here's How to Wear Them in Unexpected Ways

Alexandra DeRosa
Jan 18, 2016 @ 8:15 am

Some may say that it takes a certain kind of woman to pull off an Oxford shoe, but the truth is that this lace-up can work for everyone—it's all about how they're styled. Sure, the shoe has menswear-inspired roots, but you can pair it with a fanciful dress for an unexpected look, or style it with a moto jacket for a new kind of downtown chic. No matter which way you choose to wear them, rest assured that you'll find the look that suits your style ahead.

Pick a Matching Color Scheme

If you choose two-toned oxfords, treat them as the building blocks of your look. To avoid costume-y vibes, wear them with streamlined silhouettes in the same shades, like black cropped skinny jeans and a crisp white button-front blouse.

Try a Menswear-Inspired Look

Oxfords have menswear-inspired roots, so drive the mood home with borrowed-from-the-boys attire. If you're fully ready to commit to the look, piece together a grayscale outfit in slouchy silhouettes for tomboy cool. For a more feminine approach, seek out a tuxedo dress in a sweet hue, like pastel pink.

Style with a Dressy Dress

The key to mastering this look is to make sure you show just the right amount of leg—revealing some ankle will ensure you won't look dowdy. Bonus: this look is also the perfect day-to-night outfit.

Go for a Downtown Chic Look

Drape a leather moto jacket effortlessly over your shoulders for a cool vibe. Complete the look with a lot of leg and statement accessories, like a printed bag and a chunky watch.

Sock It to 'Em

Oxfords are made much more interesting when worn with a novelty sock. We love a pair with a special detail, like a bow or sheer accent, but a black pair scrunched at the ankles is a minimal approach that's just as chic.

Wear with Fishnet Tights

Fishnets are a great legwear option that, when styled correctly, can look modern and daytime appropriate. Wear your Oxfords with these tights and a miniskirt for a surprisingly chic ensemble.

