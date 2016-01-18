Street Style Stars Are Loving Oxford Shoes! Here's How to Wear Them in Unexpected Ways

Some may say that it takes a certain kind of woman to pull off an Oxford shoe, but the truth is that this lace-up can work for everyone—it's all about how they're styled. Sure, the shoe has menswear-inspired roots, but you can pair it with a fanciful dress for an unexpected look, or style it with a moto jacket for a new kind of downtown chic. No matter which way you choose to wear them, rest assured that you'll find the look that suits your style ahead.