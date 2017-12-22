How to Wear Midi Boots in the Winter

The shoe of the moment? The midi boot. The style stormed down the Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, and Chloé fall runways and has become a seasonal mainstay. But because it hits at the lower half of your calf, it requires a little more thought than, say, a knee-high boot. Ahead, three killer outfits that will have you saying yes to the midi.

Try a Flowy Maxi Skirt

Play with proportions by pairing a cozy oversized sweater with a longer ruffled skirt and a long pendant necklace.

Shop the look: Tibi sweater, $350; tibi.com. H&M skirt, $30; hm.com. Topshop boots, $95; topshop.com. BP. necklace, $19; nordstrom.com.

Pair with Cropped, Kick Flare Pants

A cropped pant will best show off your midi boot. Wear them with a playful pullover for a warm, on-trend look.

Shop the look: Shrimps sweater, $450; mytheresa.com. Mother jeans, $230; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $403; zappos.com. Isabel Marant bracelet, $90; matchesfashion.com.

Wear with a Mini Skirt

Show off your legs with a thigh-grazing mini skirt paired with a structured statement blazer.

Shop the look: Mango blazer, $120; shop.mango.com. Zara skirt, $40; zara.com. Schutz boots, $290; shopbop.com. Sarah Magid earrings, $130; modaoperandi.com.