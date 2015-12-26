How to Rock Menswear Like Your Favorite Celebrities

Borrowing from the boys is nothing new. Think about it: slouchy jeans, oversize Oxfords, double-breasted blazers, and the like are some of our go-to pieces. Lately, though, our favorite celebrities are taking a decidedly feminine approach to menswear, which we're swooning over. Ahead, take a cue from stars like Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham, and learn how to wear the pants like a pro.

 

Demi Moore

The 53-year-old actress attended Brioni's Paris show in a gray pinstripe mohair suit by the brand. She styled the borrowed-from-the-boys getup with a white shirt, silver tie, and pointed-toe pumps that added a layer of femininity. Her ‘70s-like retro glasses worked excellently with the ensemble.

Kendall Jenner

Bell sleeves and a cropped silhouette brought Jenner’s business attire into the everyday. Wear these matching pieces together or with favorites you already own in your closet.

Lupita Nyong’o

A figure-flattering jumpsuit is the new way to do pinstripes. Make like Nyong’o and push the trendy look with gold heels and retro round sunglasses.

Zendaya Coleman

A pale hue updates Coleman's tuxedo. Wear yours with a plunging chemise for come-hither appeal.

Victoria Beckham

For a recent flight to New York, the designer opted for a matching waistcoat and cropped trousers look, which she accessorized with platform, lace-up booties and square shades. To steer clear of looking like you are wearing a man’s suit, play with proportions like Beckham, and choose sexy extras.

Tilda Swinton

Though a black-and-white palette seems traditional, Swinton’s low-cut top, cropped blazer, and crimson lip feels totally new.

Katie Holmes

An exaggerated wide-leg silhouette made this white look so 2015. Look for updated cuts and shapes in your suit separates.

Solange Knowles

Rather than sporting a suit, look for a double-breasted tuxedo blazer that can serve as a dress. Skip the Oxford shirt, and invest in a netted clutch and cage booties, instead.

Lea Seydoux

In patterned jewel tone separates, Seydoux showcased the fanciful side of a suit. Don’t be afraid of playing with color and prints.

Miranda Kerr

If you’re feeling bold, pair your baby blue suit with a bandeau top. Just button your blazer if you are around a more conservative crowd.  

Sarah Hyland

A sequined camisole is a welcome complement to Hyland’s cropped, checked trousers—it's the perfect way to take menswear into the holiday season.

