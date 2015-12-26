How to Rock Menswear Like Your Favorite Celebrities

Borrowing from the boys is nothing new. Think about it: slouchy jeans, oversize Oxfords, double-breasted blazers, and the like are some of our go-to pieces. Lately, though, our favorite celebrities are taking a decidedly feminine approach to menswear, which we're swooning over. Ahead, take a cue from stars like Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham, and learn how to wear the pants like a pro.