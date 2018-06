I wear foundation every day and realized that my makeup was completely coming off my nose. My glasses would not only take off the makeup on nose where they sat, but also off the rest of my nose as they moved up and down during the course of a day. It left things looking pretty bizarre, and I experimented with a million things before I found a solution.

In a nutshell, you want to prime, conceal, and set your nose. When I do my makeup, I start with my nose. I prime it with eyeshadow primer because it has more hold and grip than a face primer. Then, I use a medium-thick consistency concealer in leu of foundation. Afterwards, I immediately apply a setting powder on my nose before moving on.

My go-to products for this are Urban Decay's Potion Eye Prime ($10; sephora.com), Cle De Peau Concealer ($70; nordstrom.com), and Urban Decay De-Slick Setting Powder ($32; nordstrom.com). I also carry a YSL Blur Perfecter compact in my purse in case I need a touch up.