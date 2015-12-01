How to Wear Leggings Like a Celebrity

Marc Piasecki/GC Images; Splash News
Andrea Cheng
Dec 01, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Not unlike overalls or clogs, leggings are one of the most polarizing pieces in fashion. Or more accurately, how they're worn is the issue at hand. These days, it seems as though celebrities are trading in traditional pants for the stretchy alternative. The once frowned-upon practice has become subject of debate—even if you can pull off leggings as pants, should you?

When we first pointed it out earlier this summer, we weren't sure if the trend would stick, but evidence points to yes. If anything, it's gained traction, which makes sense, especially with style-setters like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner spearheading the movement. For further celebrity proof, we rounded up recent street-style sightings, in which leggings play a major role. Keep scrolling to find out how the stars are styling their leggings for winter.

RELATED: A Fashion History of Leggings: See Their Evolution Through the Years

1 of 13 AKM Images / GSI Media

Chloë Grace Moretz

The actress wore paired maroon leggings with a distressed T-shirt, black leather moto jacket, and cute sneakers for a casual look.

Shop the leggings: Outdoor Voices, $80; outdoorvoices.com.

Advertisement
2 of 13 VM/Dino/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Gigi Hadid

For a comfy on-the-go uniform, treat an oversize knit like a tunic and style it with leggings.

Shop similar leggings: Zella, $54; nordstrom.com.

3 of 13 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

But if an oversize sweater is still too short, cover up your derriere, like Hadid, with an extra-long chambray shirt (a denim shirtdress is a safer bet).

Shop similar leggings: SPANX, $68; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Fern / Splash News

Kendall Jenner

Draw attention away from leggings with a dramatic top, like Jenner's black blouse with exaggerated bell sleeves.

Shop similar leggings: SPANX, $110; bloomingdales.com.

Advertisement
5 of 13

Kendall Jenner

We sneaked in another Kendall look—she chose to wear leggings as a set, matching a blush knit pair with her coat and cut-out crop top.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Lek/MEKA/INFphoto.com

Kourtney Kardashian

For Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration, Kourtney stepped out flaunting her every curve in a black blouse boldly tucked into a pair of knee-length leggings. 

Shop similar leggings: Calvin Klein, $35 (originally $55); macys.com.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Lily Aldridge

It's true that leggings are acceptable more as workout wear than street-style attire. Here, Aldridge blended the two by teaming hers with a cool graphic coat and Nike sneakers.

Shop similar leggings: Eileen Fisher, $98; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
8 of 13 CMaidana/AKM-GSI

Kylie Jenner

A penchant for leggings clearly runs in the family. The youngest Jenner aimed for comfort with a statement black tee and white kicks.

Shop similar leggings: Lamade, $40; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
9 of 13 @Wagner_Az/AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez

Gomez sure knows how to make an entrance. Instead of the standard black leather look, she dared to experiment with a nude pair by Wolford that she styled with a white sweater, maroon frames, and black sandals.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Splash News

Chrissy Teigen

Expectant mom Teigen fused comfort and style when she walked her Frenchie Pippa. She brought her all-black ensemble (featuring leggings) to the next level with a flourish of chic add-ons, including her long double-breasted coat, mirrored aviators, a fringed cross-body, and lace-up booties. 

Shop similar leggings: Nordstrom, $29; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
11 of 13 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Miranda Kerr

This is more of a sweatpant-legging hybrid, but the model had the right idea. It's a balancing act when it comes to coverage—she revealed her midriff in a racy cropped tee, but she covered up everything else with her enveloping cocoon coat. 

Shop similar leggings: H&M, $13; hm.com.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Channel your inner badass, like Huntington-Whiteley, in a cool jacquard Iro wrap coat and tough leather leggings, complete with black accessories.

Shop similar leggings: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, $798; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Splash News

Naomi Watts

For a non-conspicuous look, take a cue from Watts and stick to a neutral color palette, like black, charcoal gray, and earthy tones.

Shop similar leggings: Karen Kane, $58; nordstrom.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!