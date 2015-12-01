How to Wear Leggings Like a Celebrity

Not unlike overalls or clogs, leggings are one of the most polarizing pieces in fashion. Or more accurately, how they're worn is the issue at hand. These days, it seems as though celebrities are trading in traditional pants for the stretchy alternative. The once frowned-upon practice has become subject of debate—even if you can pull off leggings as pants, should you?

When we first pointed it out earlier this summer, we weren't sure if the trend would stick, but evidence points to yes. If anything, it's gained traction, which makes sense, especially with style-setters like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner spearheading the movement. For further celebrity proof, we rounded up recent street-style sightings, in which leggings play a major role. Keep scrolling to find out how the stars are styling their leggings for winter.

RELATED: A Fashion History of Leggings: See Their Evolution Through the Years