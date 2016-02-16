How to Wear Leather Pants Like a Kardashian-Jenner

Caroline Vazzana
Feb 16, 2016

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always serving up some serious sartorial inspiration. Though these ladies all have their own signature style, as a whole, they all stick to a neutral color palette of whites, creams, and blacks, and accent their curves with form-fitting silhouettes. One staple they are known to love that checks all of the aforementioned boxes is the black leather pant. Once reserved for rock stars like Jim Morrison and supermodels like Kate Moss, the leather pant is treasured for its badass appeal—it’s no wonder that Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie all die for them. But the Kardashian-Jenners don’t wear them in one singular way, but rather they inject modern texture and shape into the must-have. Ahead, 6 ways to wear leather pants like a Kardashian-Jenner.

1 of 6

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney accents her petite frame with a pair of high-waisted leather pants. A bandeau top layered underneath a bomber jacket will attract attention to your waist, while a minimal sandal will elongate your legs.

2 of 6 2015 Michael Stewart

Kendall Jenner

You can easily pull off long layers when you have legs for days like Kendall. To make a look more playful, she married her leather pants with a printed jacket.

3 of 6 2016 Bauer-Griffin

Kylie Jenner

If you’re going to opt for an all leather look, choose a top that hugs your waist to really show off your curves.

4 of 6 2015 Marc Piasecki

Kim Kardashian

Make your look more fashion forward with eye-catching pieces. Kim pairs her leather pants with an oversized fur and barely-there sandals.

5 of 6 AKM Images / GSI Media

Kendall Jenner

A silky blouse layered over a pair of leather pants and strappy sandals can make a tough look more feminine. 

6 of 6 Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Make a sleek bodysuit and leather pant combo more interesting by pairing it under a bold topper. Tie your look together with sleek accessories like a leather choker and envelope clutch.

