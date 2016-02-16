How to Wear Leather Pants Like a Kardashian-Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always serving up some serious sartorial inspiration. Though these ladies all have their own signature style, as a whole, they all stick to a neutral color palette of whites, creams, and blacks, and accent their curves with form-fitting silhouettes. One staple they are known to love that checks all of the aforementioned boxes is the black leather pant. Once reserved for rock stars like Jim Morrison and supermodels like Kate Moss, the leather pant is treasured for its badass appeal—it’s no wonder that Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie all die for them. But the Kardashian-Jenners don’t wear them in one singular way, but rather they inject modern texture and shape into the must-have. Ahead, 6 ways to wear leather pants like a Kardashian-Jenner.

