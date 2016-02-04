How to Wear Joggers to Work

Cut from cozy cottons and luxe cashmeres, sweatpants are probably the most comfortable piece of clothing out there. I mean, there is a reason why some of us prefer staying in bed all day to getting dressed up—it’s not just laziness, it’s the thought and effort that is required in putting your best foot forward.

But what if you could wear said sweatpants out and about? No, we are not talking about your oversize eighth-grade gray joggers that you wore to gym class, but pants that are just as comfortable and yet, chic enough to wear to work. When washed in the right colors and accented with interesting details, you can absolutely wear joggers 9 to 5. Ahead, we break down what to look for if you're going to wear sweatpants to the office.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: How to Wear a Cardigan Like Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney, and More