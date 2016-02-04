How to Wear Joggers to Work

Courtesy
Priya Rao
Feb 04, 2016 @ 6:45 am

Cut from cozy cottons and luxe cashmeres, sweatpants are probably the most comfortable piece of clothing out there. I mean, there is a reason why some of us prefer staying in bed all day to getting dressed up—it’s not just laziness, it’s the thought and effort that is required in putting your best foot forward.

But what if you could wear said sweatpants out and about? No, we are not talking about your oversize eighth-grade gray joggers that you wore to gym class, but pants that are just as comfortable and yet, chic enough to wear to work. When washed in the right colors and accented with interesting details, you can absolutely wear joggers 9 to 5. Ahead, we break down what to look for if you're going to wear sweatpants to the office.

RELATED: How to Wear a Cardigan Like Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney, and More

1 of 5 Courtesy

Pick A Dark Color

There is a reason black is a no-brainer for looking professional at the office—it exudes sophistication (navy can have the same effect). When wearing a knit pant, choose a dark color to give the impression that you are wearing trousers crafted from a finer fabric.

Zara, $40; zara.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Try A Cropped Silhouette

With a pull-up waistband and elasticized hem, these joggers are just as comfy as any cotton pair, but these are made from a finer material—crepe. Plus, they make more of sleek statement with their cropped cut. Wear with slides once the temperatures warm up. 

Babaton, $145; aritzia.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Opt for Details

Special details, like white piping and zippered hems, make these joggers oh-so fashion forward. 

H&M, $14 (originally $20); hm.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Select Luxe Fabrics

Cashmere is perhaps the most luxurious fabric, so expect joggers made from this material to look and feel extra polished. Zippered hems continue the office-friendly vibe. Sport a polished pump to create a long, lean line from waist to toes. 

Chinti and Parker, $545; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Make A Sporty Statement

As you know, athleisure is showing no signs of slowing down, so make an athletic-inspired statement with striped joggers. Wear with a black turtleneck for a smart look. 

Topshop, $55; topshop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!