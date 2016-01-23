How to Pull Off Every Jean Style Like Kendall Jenner

We all know by now that Kendall Jenner can execute an off-duty look so flawlessly that it can command the attention of a flock of photographers and national news outlets everywhere (being a Jenner and having photogenic genes helps, too). And after years of documenting her street style, what's become increasingly clear is that the star can pretty much pull off anything, chief among them, the all-American classic staple: denim jeans.

When she's not wearing leggings as pants, Jenner is the queen of jeans. Unlike other stars who has shown favoritism toward a specific style (like Reese Witherspoon and her cigarette jeans), Jenner has experimented with almost every denim type out there. From '70s-style flares to super high-waist skinnies, here's how Jenner styles every kind of jeans.

