How to Pull Off Every Jean Style Like Kendall Jenner

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Splash News
Andrea Cheng
Jan 23, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

We all know by now that Kendall Jenner can execute an off-duty look so flawlessly that it can command the attention of a flock of photographers and national news outlets everywhere (being a Jenner and having photogenic genes helps, too). And after years of documenting her street style, what's become increasingly clear is that the star can pretty much pull off anything, chief among them, the all-American classic staple: denim jeans.

When she's not wearing leggings as pants, Jenner is the queen of jeans. Unlike other stars who has shown favoritism toward a specific style (like Reese Witherspoon and her cigarette jeans), Jenner has experimented with almost every denim type out there. From '70s-style flares to super high-waist skinnies, here's how Jenner styles every kind of jeans.

1 of 11 AKM-GSI

Jean Type: High-Waist Crop

Don't dismiss the mom jean just yet—Jenner gave the straight-leg high-waist style a cool-girl spin by playing with proportions, pairing the denim with a crop top and long coat.

2 of 11 AKM-GSI

Jean Type: Boot-Cut Flares

Boot-cut jeans are regarded as a universally flattering style. And an inky pair ups the flattery factor even more. Case in point: Jenner was able to elevate a super casual tee with black boot-cut flares and classic pumps.

3 of 11 AKM-GSI

Jean Type: '70s Flares

Ok, so this one is actually a jumpsuit by Frame Denim, but the idea is one and the same. Fully embrace the '70s with doubled-up denim and tan accessories.

4 of 11 AKM-GSI

Jean Type: Cropped Skinnies

Showing off that slice of ankle—the skinniest part of your leg—is reason enough to want everything cropped. Jenner dressed hers up with a shearling jacket and slick Stella McCartney platform brogues.

5 of 11 AKM-GSI

Jean Type: High-Waist Skinnies

A cropped top with a high-waist bottom seems to be Jenner's go-to pairing. Toughen up the combo with a python moto jacket and biker-chic boots.

6 of 11 Splash News

Jean Type: Super High-Waist

The top to match a super high-waist cut? A micro crop top. For an optic white pair, Jenner took the arty-intellectual route with a sienna brown knit, round frames, and menswear-inspired brogues.

7 of 11 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jean Type: Cropped Kick Flares

Jenner wasn't immune to the kick flare trend that took over the denim world in the fall. She styled her shin-grazing micro flares with buckled Isabel Marant midi boots (perfect for those who don't want to expose skin) and stuck with an all-gray color palette. 

8 of 11 Splash News

Jean Type: Distressed

For casual outings, roll up the cuff of a distressed jean and add a cotton tank and colorful kicks.

9 of 11 Splash News

Jean Type: Unhemmed

An unhemmed pair perfectly complements a gym rat aesthetic—style with a sporty top, gray hoodie, and Yeezy Boosts for that effortless "just worked out" effect.

10 of 11 INFphoto.com

Jean Type: Turn-Down Seams

The tie-dye hem (the result of undoing seams) was perfectly aligned with the '70s throwback moment from last season. Jenner's modern-day take on the trend included a breezy duster, a nude top, and suede pumps.

11 of 11 Splash News

Jean Type: Black Skinnies

Fact: Black skinny jeans are a closet staple. Dress them up for the office with a crisp Oxford shirt, or style them, like Jenner, with a wild leopard-print coat and a sexy black lace bralet for a night out.

