Certain stars have their signatures: Gigi Hadid and her sweatpants, Kendall Jenner and her monochromatism, but when it comes to the Queen Bey, it's her high-waist jeans. Knowles knows how to elongate her figure and work her curves in the denim style that was once-considered tricky. Ahead, we show you how to own the figure-flattering jeans like the starlet.

